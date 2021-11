After another win led primarily by the bench in Indiana on Monday, the Knicks’ starters will look to get back on track against the Magic tonight. The New York Knicks (8-6) snapped a three-game home losing streak on Monday night, which left much to be desired, but a win is a win and now it’s time for round three versus the Orlando Magic (3-11). The season series is tied 1-1 with both away teams winning the contests. In the second game of their three-game homestand, New York looks to take revenge on an Orlando team that caught them by surprise earlier this season in the second game of a home-and-home at MSG that handed the Knicks their first home loss.

