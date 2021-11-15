ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Association of social support for older adults who live alone, prolonged nursing home stays

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

What The Study Did: Among 4,700 older adults who lived alone, having identifiable social support was associated with a lower likelihood of a prolonged nursing home stay after a sudden change in...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
vegnews.com

Older Adults Who Are Vegan Need 58 Percent Less Medication, New Study Finds

A vegan diet is linked to a fewer number of medications prescribed to older adults, according to a new study published in the medical journal American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. The study’s researchers investigated the link between diet and polypharmacy, where a person takes five or more prescribed medications. Polypharmacy...
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

Solo seniors with social support are less likely to need nursing home care

Research shows that many seniors living alone prefer to recover from acute illness in their own homes, rather than in long-term care facilities. Now a new study by researchers at UC San Francisco has identified one factor that buffers the likelihood of a "health shock" culminating in a nursing home stay of at least 30 days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Medscape News

COVID-19 Booster Vaccination in Older Adults: Who, Why, and How

The rapid development and deployment of effective COVID-19 vaccines in populations have mitigated the spread of the disease in communities, particularly those with high rates of vaccination. Given concerns that the vaccine's effectiveness wanes over time, COVID-19 booster vaccination has been discussed and investigated. A recent article highlights the potential of a COVID-19 vaccine booster to reduce the incidence of infections and risk for infection, and two others consider how to deploy vaccinations to those in greatest need Specifically, these articles provide evidence for the effectiveness of boosters, which patients should be targeted, and lessons for policy-makers and health system leaders charged with deploying the booster vaccines effectively and efficiently.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MedicalXpress

Limited social media engagement may have caused older adults to miss out on resources and support early in the pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in spring 2020, the federal government asked individuals to social distance from one another. In response, state, and local authorities nationwide began issuing curfews and recommendations to "shelter-in-place." Many people worried the mental health of older adults would suffer from the negative effects of COVID-19 and social isolation. Previous research by University of Minnesota School of Public Health researcher Jude Mikal showed that younger people turned to social media, such as Facebook, and used it as a sort of emergency broadcasting platform to share information, support, and resources early on in the pandemic. Now, new research from Mikal shows older adults signed on to social media too, but not for the same reasons or to the same effect.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Language Learning Associated With Cognitive Benefits for Older Adults

Learning a new language can benefit and improve brain health, according to a study published in Aging Neuropsychology and Cognition. The investigators found that older adults who studied Spanish had similar improvements to critical cognitive skills as those engaged in brain training activities specifically targeting those skills. Participants in the study learning Spanish also reported greater enjoyment than those engaging in brain training.
DEMENTIA
Newswise

Exploring Psychological Resiliency of Older Adults with Diabetes

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (NOVEMBER 15, 2021) – Studies suggest that exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic has been associated with a variety of different mental health consequences including reports of depression, loneliness, and insomnia. People who are more than 65 years of age and those with underlying medical conditions such as type 2 diabetes and obesity are particularly vulnerable to negative outcomes from COVID-19. Until now, few investigations have identified and separated the mental health consequences of exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic from preexisting factors in this age group. A new prospective study of a large cohort of older adults with type 2 diabetes and overweight/obesity from across the U.S. has explored this subject with surprising results.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Jama Network#Jama Internal Medicine#Aaas#Eurekalert
Off the Charts

Helping Older Adults Get the Care That Matters to Them

Family caregivers should be partners in caring when family members are hospitalized. “An estimated 41.8 million Americans were caregivers of an older adult relative or friend in 2020.” (From “The Four Ms of an Age-Friendly Health System” in AJN‘s November issue.) That’s an impressive number, especially when one considers that...
HEALTH
Woodlands Online& LLC

Best Care For Seniors: Assisted Living VS Nursing Home

As your loved one ages and you look into special care, you certainly want to make the best decision possible. Unfortunately, with nursing homes and assisted living facilities alike each calling themselves the best choice, you might feel overwhelmed. Filtering out the best choices can be difficult. The first step...
HEALTH SERVICES
EurekAlert

Study: COVID tech took a toll on work-from-home moms

It's no secret that being a work-from-home mom during the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic was a drag. And those tech tools – video meetings and texting – designed to make remote work easier? They just added to the stress and exacerbated the mental health toll on burnt out moms trying to hold everything together.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheConversationAU

It might be uncomfortable to talk about. But obesity puts children at risk of severe COVID

Vaccinating children against COVID-19 is on parents’ minds, now Australia’s rollout is open to those aged 12 and over, and regulators are actively considering vaccination for five to 11 year olds. Many parents will be thinking about the pros and cons of their children being vaccinated. Excess weight seems to be an important factor that increases the chance of COVID-19 progressing to severe disease, including in children. Yet the benefits of vaccines for children with excess weight or obesity hasn’t received much attention. Read more: ...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

A potential role for ibuprofen in older adults' immunity to RSV

New research suggests there may someday be a role for ibuprofen in providing older adults with lasting immunity against RSV, a virus commonly associated with infants and young kids that also rivals the flu as a dangerous wintertime infection for the elderly. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, accounts for an...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy