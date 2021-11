There is an urgent need for innovation in cancer treatments. Although we’ve seen significant progress in indications for drugs treating particular diseases, cancer research data shows that 10-year survival statistics for cancers such as esophageal and lung cancer, for instance, have shown only a 10 percent increase, while pancreatic cancer has shown no significant improvement since the 1970s. The implementation of targeted therapies in cancer treatment is an important step forward in improving the overall quality of life for patients fighting cancer. As researchers continue to learn more about specific changes in cancer cells, we’ll continue to see targeted therapies emerge; however, given the complicated nature of cancer, targeted therapies, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) will likely continue to be used in conjunction with other forms of treatment. ADCs are a relatively new class of anti-cancer agents that are highly targeted biopharmaceutical drugs. For the past 12 years, I’ve been incorporating ADCs into my clinical trials and have seen impressive results in treating the disease and feel there is still significant progress that can be made.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO