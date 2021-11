The Campaign for College Opportunity has named Cal State San Bernardino a 2021 Equity Champion for Higher Education for Excellence in Transfer for Black and Latinx Students. CSUSB, which was recognized for its work in supporting and increasing Black and Latinx students through the Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT), was among the colleges and universities honored on Nov. 16 during the virtual Champions of Higher Education for Excellence Transfer Awards ceremony.

