Report Says Michigan Ranks 9th Worst State For Drivers

(CBS Detroit) — A new report puts Michigan in the top 10 worst states for drivers.

According to the report by Bankrate, Michigan is ranked ninth. The top worst state is California with the best state being Ohio.

Bankrate says the identifying the best and worst states were based on data on safety (25% weighting), driving quality (25% weighting), weather (5% weighting) and cost (45% weighting).

