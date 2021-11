Players have discovered an exploit in Forza Horizon 5 which has resulted in the dramatic rise in Jeep popularity—outside of its real-world "cult-like" status, that is. Another Forza Horizon 5 exploit has been making headlines this week—particularly due to its out of game consequences and impact on the title's economy. Players have discovered a way to use a particular Jeep to their advantage and, through clever investment of skill points and credits, use it to farm Super Wheelspins and earn nearly triple of what they put into it. While the circumstances surrounding what brought the "Willys Jeep Exploit" to light are unclear, it has already made itself known through gifts and an aggressive influx in the auction house.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO