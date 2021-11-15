ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

US Multi-Society Task Force on colorectal cancer releases updated screening recommendations 

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

The United States Multi-Society Task Force (MSTF) on Colorectal Cancer (CRC) represents the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterological Association, and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.    . The MSTF updated the CRC screening recommendations that were last published in 2017, focusing on the specific questions of when to start and when to stop CRC screening in average-risk individuals (those without...

www.eurekalert.org

Related
EurekAlert

Lack of health insurance hinders recommended cancer screening in unemployed adults

In a recent study, unemployed individuals were less likely to have health insurance and be up to date on getting recommended cancer screening tests. Analyses revealed that their lack of health insurance coverage completely accounted for their lower screening rates. The findings are published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Flexible sigmoidoscopy screening associated with long-term reduction in colorectal cancer incidence and mortality

1. Flexible sigmoidoscopy screening associated with long-term reduction in colorectal cancer incidence and mortality. Italian study suggests a screening benefit that lasts far beyond the currently recommended screening intervals. Abstract: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M21-0977. Editorial: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M21-3770. URL goes live when the embargo lifts. A parallel randomized controlled trial confirmed that a single flexible...
CANCER
Medscape News

Colorectal Cancer Rates Rising in People Aged 50 to 54 Years

New US data show that the incidence of colorectal cancer (CRC) is on the rise among people aged 50–54 years, mirroring the well-documented increases in early-onset CRC in persons younger than 50 years. "It's likely that the factors contributing to CRC at age 50–54 years are the same factors that...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: Risk of colorectal cancer from smoking and red/processed meat carcinogens

Oncotarget published "Novel insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying risk of colorectal cancer from smoking and red/processed meat carcinogens by modeling exposure in normal colon organoids" which reported that Most research has focused on studies of normal colon biopsies in epidemiologic studies or treatment of CRC cell lines in vitro.
CANCER
#Colorectal Cancer#Multi#Mstf#Crc#The American Journal
beckershospitalreview.com

US task force releases guidelines to mitigate systemic racism in clinical settings

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force published new guidelines Nov. 8 in JAMA Open Network outlining processes, methods and recommendations to eliminate health inequities for patients affected by systemic racism. Four key takeaways:. Guiding framework should systematically incorporate evidence on racism when implementing recommendations to ensure that inequities are mitigated,...
HEALTH
uab.edu

New program brings more treatment options to patients with colorectal cancers

Physicians with UAB Medicine, O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine, have launched a new Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump Program — the only program of its type in Alabama — to offer more treatment options to patients with colon or rectal cancer that has spread to the liver.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MedPage Today

Just How Bad Is a 'Sulfur Microbial Diet' for Colorectal Cancer Risk?

Risk for colorectal cancer (CRC) was increased in people who consumed larger amounts of foods friendly to sulfur-metabolizing bacteria, an analysis of the Health Professionals Follow-up Study and Nurses' Health studies suggested. Participants in the highest quintile of adherence to this so-called sulfur microbial diet -- where junky food like...
CANCER
abc27.com

Lung Cancer Screenings with UPMC

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and UPMC wants to stress the importance of early detection and screenings. Dr. Navdeep Brar, Medical Director of Pulmonary Medicine at UPMC joins us to discuss lung cancer screenings, what a nodules is and if a nodule is found why follow up is so important.
CANCER
knsiradio.com

CentraCare Offering Free Cancer Screenings

(KNSI) – CentraCare Health is holding a free cancer screening night. The cancer screening event will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, November 18th, at the Coborn Healing Center 1900 CentraCare Circle in St. Cloud. The screenings are free, but people must pre-register. According to CentraCare, screening increases the chances...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
EurekAlert

Telemedicine use by socioeconomic status among patients with newly diagnosed cancer

What The Study Did: Researchers found that among 16,000 patients with a new cancer diagnosis, those with the highest socioeconomic status were more likely to use telemedicine within 30 days of diagnosis and in subsequent months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authors: Ronald Chen, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Kansas...
HEALTH
EurekAlert

Association of COVID-19 public health measures with incidence of pink eye

What The Study Did: The findings of this study suggest that COVID-19 public health measures such as social distancing, increased emphasis on hygiene and travel restrictions were associated with a decrease in visits to an emergency department for treatment of infectious conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye. Authors: Aaron Y....
SEATTLE, WA
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Use of High-Dose Melatonin May Decrease Risk for Colorectal Cancers

A nation-wide cohort study found that individuals who used melatonin had a lower risk for colorectal cancer (CRC). These findings were published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology. Swedish-born residents (N=9,147,428) who did not have cancer at baseline and were included in the Swedish Total Population Register between 2005 and 2015...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Study reveals factors in metabolism that can enhance efficiency of treatment for gynecologic tumors

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. Blood plasma from women with ovarian and uterine cancer can contain molecules that suggest whether they will respond well to chemotherapy or suffer a relapse, according to a study conducted by researchers in the Department of Gynecology at the Federal University of São Paulo’s Medical School (EPM-UNIFESP) in Brazil, in partnership with colleagues at the University of California Irvine (UCI) in the United States.
CANCER
Click10.com

Diabetes screening recommendations

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – According to the CDC, more than 34-million Americans have diabetes which prompted the United States Preventive Services Task Force to update screening recommendations for Type-2 diabetes, and lower the age from 40 to 35 for those who are obese or overweight. Clinicians are also advised to...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
EurekAlert

KU Leuven develops an assay for patient-specific monitoring and treatment for ovarian cancer

Around 870 cases of ovarian cancer are reported in Belgium every year. Most of these patients are treated with surgical interventions and/or chemotherapy. Molecule-specific therapy or immunotherapy are some of the latest approaches that have been investigated recently for ovarian cancer treatment, but with no major breakthroughs in overcoming this challenging disease. Now, a new assay developed by Professor Abhishek D. Garg's team, in collaboration with Professor An Coosemans' group, may change this scenario. The so-called ‘sFIS’ assay, looks at specific immune-biomarkers that are indicative of patient’s survival chances and effectiveness of the ovarian cancer treatments. This way, a patient can be monitored in a targeted manner and receive an appropriate specific (immuno)therapy.
CANCER
Medscape News

Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer: Why Is This Happening?

The following Q&A has been edited for length and clarity. In the late 2000s, Cathy Eng, MD, began noticing something strange: A growing number of patients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s with colorectal cancer (CRC), often at more advanced stages. "CRC is typically viewed as a disease for older...
CANCER
Nature.com

An age stratified analysis of the biomarkers in patients with colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC), a common malignant tumor of the digestive tract, has a high incidence and mortality rate. Several recent studies have found that aging is associated with the increasing risk of cancer. Nevertheless, the expression status and function of age-related genes in CRC is still not well understood. In the study, we comprehensively analyzed the gene expression data of CRC patients from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Age-related differential expression genes (age-related DEGs) in tumor tissues compared with normal tissues of CRC were further identified. Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analyses of age-related DEGs were performed by clusterProfiler of R. Afterwards, we used the STRING database to map the protein"“protein interaction network of DEGs. We constructed prognostic model through univariate and multivariate COX regression analyses, and further evaluated their predictive power. The prognostic gene signature-related functional pathways were explored by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). The weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) was used to identify key module associated with two prognostic gene signatures. Finally, we used the Metascape to perform functional enrichment analysis of genes in the key module. A total of 279 age-related DEGs were identified from the TCGA database. GO and KEGG enrichment analysis showed that the age-related DEGs were enriched in the Modulation of chemical synaptic transmission and Neuroactive ligand"“receptor interaction. Moreover, we established a novel age-related gene signature (DLX2 and PCOLCE2) for overall survival in CRC, which was further predicted in both the training and validation sets. The results of GSEA demonstrated that numerous disease-related pathways were enriched in the high-risk group. We identified 43 genes related to the DLX2 and PCOLCE2 by the WGCNA co-expression network. We also found that these 43 genes were enriched in the cancer-related pathways. To sum up, the study identified an age-related gene signature for predicting the prognosis of CRC patients, which is conducive to the identification of novel prognostic molecular markers.
CANCER
Real Health

Do the Updated Lung Cancer Screening Guidelines Expand Eligibility?

Whether the updated 2021 U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendations for lung cancer screening will improve equity for women and racial and ethnic minorities remains unclear. Two different studies reported divergent findings on the expansion of eligibility for lung cancer screening. While 54% more people will become eligible for screening, questions remain about the benefit afforded to minority groups.
CANCER

