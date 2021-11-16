Jennings leads Kennesaw State over Carver College 117-58

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is turning its attention to extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, alleging they were involved in planning the attack. The bipartisan panel issued subpoenas Tuesday “demanding information from groups involved in violence both...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — NASA launched a spacecraft Tuesday night on a mission to smash into an asteroid and test whether it would be possible to knock a speeding space rock off course if one were to threaten Earth. The DART spacecraft, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, lifted off...
Americans are unlikely to see a significant drop in gas prices immediately after the Biden administration's decision to release 50 million barrels of oil from the nation's reserve. However, several factors are already in play that may drive prices down. The White House announced the release of 50 million barrels...
President Biden emphasized continuity and bipartisanship when making his picks for the top two positions at the Federal Reserve this week. But his next slate of nominees could establish an enduring left-leaning majority at the central bank. Biden on Monday announced he would renominate Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, a Republican...
The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal court to reinstate a workplace vaccine mandate that was put on hold earlier in November, as officials seek to boost vaccination numbers heading into the winter months. In court papers filed overnight, the administration urged a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court to lift...
In a first, a federal jury has found three pharmacies liable for their role in distributing opioids — a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for contributing to the opioid crisis. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed...
