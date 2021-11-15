ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Other Papers Say: GEO Group not above the law

By The Seattle Times - The Columbian
 4 days ago

The for-profit prison operator who runs Tacoma's Northwest...

Dvorak Law Group

Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Kristopher J. Covi Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Kristopher J. Covi to the firm's litigation, trial practice & dispute resolution practice group. Kris brings more than 20 years of experience representing individual and corporate clients. His diverse litigation practice focuses on commercial litigation, business disputes, contracts, probate litigation, real estate, and environmental matters. Kris' experience includes matters in state and federal courts around the country as well as proceedings before state and federal administrative agencies. He has successfully resolved client disputes through mediation and arbitration and has extensive appellate experience. Kris represents clients in numerous areas of environmental law, including compliance counseling and litigation. He represents parties involved in Superfund sites around the country, negotiates administrative orders and consent decrees, participates in Potentially Responsible Party (PRP) Groups, and defends against citizen suits. Additionally, Kris defends clients in environmental and natural resource matters involving private parties as well as state and federal administrative agencies. "Kris' commercial litigation prowess speaks for itself and spans more than two decades. What sets Kris apart, however, is his ability to draw on his past experience and significant judgment to resolve complex disputes." said David M. Dvorak, President of Dvorak Law Group. "His pragmatic approach and ability to empathize with his clients, have proven to be a winning formula. We couldn't be happier to have him here." About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.
LAW
Inside Indiana Business

Paganelli Law Group Adds Attorney

Paganelli Law Group has hired Attorney Jen Van Dame. She currently serves as a member of the IndyBar Litigation Section and the Government Practice Section Executive Committees. Van Dame concentrates her practice in business, real estate, and appellate litigation. She graduated from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law and previously worked as a Judicial Clerk for the Honorable Margret G. Robb of the Indiana Court of Appeals.
LAW
Federal Judge Rules In Lawsuit, Saying Biden Administration Cannot Enforce Tax Mandates

On Monday, a federal district court judge in Alabama ruled in favor of the 13 states suing the Biden Administration over the unclear provisions laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes. “The language of the Tax Mandate makes it impossible for States to make an informed choice about the costs of receiving ARPA funds because it is impossible to know how to exercise taxing authority without putting ARPA funds at risk,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Money is fungible, meaning ‘of such a nature that one part or quantity may be replaced by another equal part or quantity in paying a debt or settling an account’ or ‘capable of mutual substitution: interchangeable.’ Thus, any ARPA funds the Plaintiff States receive could be viewed as indirectly offsetting any reduction in net tax revenue from a change in state law or policy.” Iowa joined the lawsuit in late March and Gov. Reynolds says the finding that Congress exceeded its authority by attaching vague and ambiguous conditions on ARPA funds is a major victory for the state and for Iowa taxpayers. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like Iowa, which has a record budget surplus, and that’s why we took legal action,” she says. “With this ruling, Biden’s Administration can’t keep us from cutting taxes and I look forward to doing just that.” The court permanently enjoined this provision of ARPA against the plaintiff states, meaning the language therein cannot be enforced.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
#Geo Group
SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) Blasts White House For Dishonest Math On 'Build Back Better' Plan, Says Manchin & Sinema Won't Go Along With It

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss why he supported the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and why he thinks Senators Manchin & Sinema won’t go along with supporting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Senator Romney slammed the White House for putting out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
Law
Politics
Minimum Wage
All FIFTY Senate Republicans launch bid to strike down Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate on private companies with official Congressional challenge to the executive branch

All fifty Senate Republicans are launching a formal challenge to President Biden's vaccine requirement for private businesses, as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order is being challenged in court. Indiana Sen. Mike Braun leads his 49 GOP colleagues in filing a resolution of disapproval against Biden's order that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill's "Devastating Attack" on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS

