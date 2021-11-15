ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fintech focus: Amerant Bancorp invests in Raistone

S&P Global Market Intelligence rounds up financial technology companies' recent product launches, partnership announcements and fundraising activity, as well as regulatory developments in the financial technology space. For more fintech news, click here. Top News. Coral Gables, Fla.-based Amerant Bancorp Inc. led a growth funding round investment into financial...

crowdfundinsider.com

Envestnet Teams Up with Fintech SIMON to Enable Advisors with Providing Structured Investments as Fee-Based Solutions

(NYSE: ENV) announces that it is teaming up with SIMON Markets LLC in order to provide access to, and the management of structured investments that can offer income and protection strategies for customer portfolios. As mentioned in the announcement, Envestnet’s integration plan should make it possible for financial advisors utilizing...
smarteranalyst.com

U.S. Bancorp to Acquire Fintech Company TravelBank

Financial services firm U.S. Bancorp (USB) has signed an agreement to acquire San Francisco-based fintech company TravelBank for an undisclosed amount. Minnesota-based U.S. Bancorp offers lending and depository, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management services. About TravelBank. TravelBank provides an expense and travel management solution that helps...
investing.com

2 ETFs That Focus On Investing In Entrepreneurs And Founder-Led Businesses

Entrepreneurship is instrumental for economic development. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) highlights:. “Entrepreneurship is a key driver of growth. Entrepreneurs bring new business models and technologies to market, provide competition to established firms.”. The global startup economy is worth close to $4 trillion. Not every new venture...
Houston Business Journal

Amerant Bank Launches Amerant Preferred

Amerant Bank, one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, has launched Amerant Preferred, a service that provides qualifying customers with a dedicated Relationship Manager whose proactive approach provides them opportunities for growth. With Preferred, Amerant Bank customers would have access to a vast range of financial services needs, including banking, investments, trust and loans. Financial planning, estate planning and a bundle of other banking services are also offered at discounted fees or no charge at all. The Amerant Preferred relationship is a process that starts with learning about each individual: career trajectories, investment philosophies, educational goals for children, and upcoming or ongoing eldercare among many other variables. “Personal banking without deep understanding is a hollow promise,” said Leslie Bavaro, Domestic Wealth Management Manager at Amerant Bank. “With Preferred, we can build personal, collaborative and mutually respectful relationships with customers to create a plan that works best for each client.” Benefits of being an Amerant Preferred member include: • Use any ATM anywhere in the world without a fee. • Benefit from a 0.25% discount on Home Equity Line of Credit, Personal Loan or Personal Lines of Credit*. • No Annual Maintenance Fee for Investment Accounts*. • Relationship Rewards: we reward your relationship with us with up to $500 a year*. *Important Legal Disclosures and Information can be found at amerantbank.com/Preferred.
spglobal.com

Banks can profit by helping firms implement ESG – Coalition Greenwich

Banks can strengthen existing client relationships and acquire new customers by helping companies understand and implement sustainability standards, especially with regard to corporate finance and treasury functions, according to a report by Coalition Greenwich, an analytics company owned by S&P Global. Many companies have embraced environmental, social and governance-linked securities,...
Forbes

Is U.S. Bancorp Stock Fairly Valued?

U.S. Bancorp stock (NYSE: USB) has gained 30% YTD, which is higher than the 25% rise in the S&P500 over the same period. The stock is currently trading at $61 per share and has a potential upside of 10% to its fair value of $67 – Trefis’ estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s valuation. The bank posted better than expected figures in the recently released third-quarter results. It reported total revenues of $5.9 billion in the quarter – 1% lower than the year-ago period. The wholesale Banking (corporate & commercial banking) segment suffered a 13% y-o-y fall in the quarter, followed by a 2% drop in the consumer and business banking division, and a 3% decline in the wealth management business. However, the decrease in revenues was almost offset by a 3% y-o-y growth in the payment services unit. The payment services benefited from a recovery in consumer and business spending levels, leading to higher merchant processing volumes, corporate payment transaction volume, and credit card payments volumes. That said, the adjusted net income increased 29% y-o-y to $1.9 billion in the quarter, mainly due to a favorable decrease in provisions for credit losses.
MarketWatch

Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
spglobal.com

French banks outperform European, US peers in Q3 equities revenue growth

France's Natixis SA, BNP Paribas SA and Société Générale SA outperformed almost all of their European and U.S. investment banking competitors in equities income growth in the third quarter, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows. All three booked significant revenue increases in the quarter, with Natixis more than doubling its...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Poshmark names former Amazon exec as CFO

Poshmark Inc. has named Rodrigo Brumana the company's new chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Brumana joins from Amazon.com Inc. where he was CFO of the company's global Private Brands business. "While we believe Poshmark has a deep bench across its finance team, we believe this hire brings more stability to company leadership and highlight Mr. Brumana's experience across marketplaces as we reiterate our market outperform rating and $30 price target," wrote JMP analysts in a note. Poshmark, which sells both new and secondhand items, recently reported third-quarter earnings that disappointed investors and analysts. The stock was downgraded to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Compliance Is Hard, But Ignoring It Is Costly

The number of up-and-coming FinTech startups seems to have exploded in recent years, driven by advances in technology, adoption of newer forms of payment, such as cryptocurrency, and consumer demand for more personalized solutions. These days it seems as if there’s a FinTech serving just about every niche imaginable. There...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For November 15, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “People are very focused in a world of new ideas and new creations. I love that part of America, [but] … I worry that some of this passion has been misplaced when it comes to cryptocurrencies." Source: Ken Griffin. One Big Thing In Fintech: Real...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Lista, a Bookkeeping Fintech App for Small Businesses in Philippines, Secures Investments to Expand Operations

a bookkeeping app for small businesses operating in the Philippines, has secured an undisclosed amount of funding via an oversubscribed round that included contributions from 1982 Ventures, East Ventures, Saison Capital, Alternate Ventures, and various angel investors. The angel investors reportedly include ex- Grab Philippines’ President and co-founder Brian...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Stocks In Focus on Nov 15: Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, PB Fintech & More

Investing.com -- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS: MRTI ): The country’s largest carmaker is bullish over the long-term prospect of CNG models and plans to introduce CNG trims across its product range, as fuel prices are touching record highs globally and a considerable reduction in the sales figure of diesel cars. Furthermore, the Haryana Government has approved the allotment of 900 acres of land for MSI to build its new manufacturing unit.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

People’s Bank of China Launches New Support Policy for Carbon Reduction. On November 8th, the People’s Bank of China launched a new policy tool to support efforts of carbon reduction in China. The PBC will use this monetary policy instrument to provide low-cost funding for financial institutions to issue carbon mitigation loans to businesses borrowers.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

With AfCFTA, African FinTechs See SMB Investment Opportunities

FinTech startups in Africa are ballooning beyond their borders to access a wave of new investments expected to arrive with the advent of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Trading under the AfCFTA began earlier this year, with the aim of establishing the largest single market for goods and...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

True Wind Capital Closes $817M Fintech Focused Fund

True Wind Capital was launched in 2015 by Adam Clammer and James H. Greene, Jr., who previously founded and led KKR’s Global Technology Group. Fund II will also focus on True Wind’s priorities of seeking companies with strong management teams which are working in niche sectors within software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

With $25 Million In Funding, Atomic Launches an Investing API For Fintechs and Banks

Atomic, the investing API that allows fintechs and banks to seamlessly integrate investing into their products, announced its launch alongside $25 million in funding. The latest round, Series A, was co-led by QED Investors and Anthemis with participation from Softbank and Y Combinator. Atomic was founded by Stanford graduates and serial entrepreneurs, David Dindi and Marco Alban, who both bring a wealth of experience in API-driven solutions for the financial services industry.
MARKETS

