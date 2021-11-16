Bones Hyland, defense lead Nuggets to blowout win over Blazers

We have officially entered the Bones Hyland era, Denver Nuggets fans. Now that Hyland is in the rotation and playing every night, he has truly emerged as a fan favorite. On Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, he perfected his role as a spark off the bench, scoring 15 points on 5-10 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. A few games ago, however, Hyland was struggling to find his rhythm offensively. Against the Houston Rockets, he shot 1-7 from the field in his 15 minutes. According to a tweet from Altitude’s Katy Winge while covering that game, Will Barton took it amongst himself to lift Hyland’s spirits during a timeout. Hyland retweeted Winge’s report later that night in order to give fans a glimpse into the developing relationship between he and the longest tenured Nugget.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO