How To Find Doctor Hatur In Saint Kotar

Saint Kotar is a dark and disturbing adventure that gets under your skin, but its clumsy execution and lack of challenge may disappoint point-and-click aficionados. The story of Saint Kotar follows two godly men, Benedek and his Brother-in-law Nikolay, who investigate a series of murders and disappearances in the small catholic community of Sveti Kotar. The driving force of the narrative is the search for Benedek’s sister Viktoria who is a lead suspect in the murder of the town’s mayor. Along the way, Benedek and Nikolay must work with the town’s enigmatic and peculiar inhabitants while contending with a moon-worshipping cannibalistic cult. Saint Kotar offers a compelling narrative that should satisfy horror fans, but its pacing issues, along with its poor performances and dialogue, hold the game back significantly.
