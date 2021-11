Fundamentally, things look strong for gold. The Fed are patient and don’t look like raising rates until at least the middle of next year. This has caused bond yields to pull back as investors were positioning for a faster Fed heading into the last FOMC. Inflation remains pressured to the upside and this is keeping real yields lower which also helps gold. The USD is not surging higher and if it starts moving lower then that should be a big help for gold. Gold also has some strong seasonals between now and February of next year.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO