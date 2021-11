ANDERSON, Ind. — The truck driver shortage that’s happening around Indiana, and the country, has a direct affect on you and your everyday life. Jessica Warnke is the president and CEO of Carter Logistics in Anderson. They’re a trucking company that specializes in transferring automotive parts across the United States. She says the truck driver shortage plays a role in what you can find at your local store, and how much you pay for it.

ANDERSON, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO