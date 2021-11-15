ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Coal, cars, cash and trees’ tackled at COP26 but summit outcome disappoints many

By Jack Loughran
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOP26 wrapped up its closing talks over the weekend, but responses to the landmark climate conference have been mixed. While progress has been made on issues such as fossil fuel reliance and electric vehicles, there is a broad sentiment that the world will miss its previous target of limiting global warming...

Kansas Reflector

U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. Senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fuel retailers urged to cut petrol price by 6p a litre

Record fuel prices should be slashed to reflect a drop in wholesale costs, a motoring services firm has claimed.The RAC called on retailers to “play fair with drivers” by reducing the price of a litre of petrol by 6p.Average pump prices for petrol have risen by 3p per litre since the start of the month, reaching 147.27p despite a recent reduction in wholesale costs.The failure to pass on savings is costing drivers around an extra £3.50 every time they fill up a typical 55-litre family petrol car.Diesel costs an average of 150.66p per litre, which the RAC believes should come...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Climate envoy Kerry voices hope for more US-China cooperation

United States climate envoy John Kerry voiced hope on Friday that Beijing and Washington would work together more closely on the climate emergency after they struck a pact to accelerate action against greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at a forum in Singapore, the former secretary of state emphasised cooperation -- even as the rivals spar over other flashpoint issues such as Taiwan. "I hope that our working together will increase the sharing of data, increase the sharing of options and begin to engage us in a very important dialogue with the top leadership of both of our countries," Kerry said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. "China agreed to work with us to lay out an ambitious -- and those are the words -- ambitious national action plan, which China must submit and begin acting on by COP 27, a year from now," he added.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Blocking Cambo oil field would risk leaving UK at mercy of global shortages

Blocking long-planned energy projects like the controversial Cambo oil field would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages, industry experts have warned.OGUK, the trade body which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, has said that if new projects are not approved the country would become increasingly reliant on foreign supplies, and warned that this could leave people exposed to global energy shortages and soaring prices.Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, said: “If we cut our own supplies of gas and oil faster than we can reduce demand then we will have to import more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

We must rapidly decarbonise road transport – but hydrogen's not the answer

Hydrogen has been touted as the fuel of the future, and the technology features prominently in the Morrison government’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Earlier this month the government unveiled its “future fuels” strategy to reduce emissions in the transport sector, committing A$250 million for battery electric vehicles and hydrogen infrastructure. And in September, it pledged almost A$500 million towards the Clean Hydrogen Industrial Hubs Program. Decarbonising transport is crucial in the fight to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. We estimate the sector contributes about 20% of global emissions – like burning two Olympic-size swimming...
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

COP26 failed to address ocean acidification, but the law of the seas means states must protect the world's oceans

The COP26 summit may come to be regarded as a failure or an important milestone, but it certainly failed to address the “other” climate change problem: ocean acidification. With the exception of rising sea levels, climate change impacts on the oceans have been treated as a peripheral matter at global climate change negotiations. This marginalisation of the oceans largely continued at COP26. But states, including New Zealand and Australia, nevertheless have an obligation to prevent and mitigate excess carbon dioxide (CO₂) from entering the ocean. Almost four decades ago, 168 states signed up to the UN Convention on the Law...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hop26: Australian brewers fight climate change by feeding carbon to algae

Australian beer makers have brewed up a novel way to fight climate change by capturing the carbon dioxide produced by fermenting hops and feeding it to micro-algae.The carbon emitted by fermenting hops to make a six-pack of beer can take a tree two days to absorb, experts say.To tackle that problem, the founders of Young Henrys Brewery in Sydney teamed up with scientists from the city’s University of Technology to set up two "bioreactors" filled with trillions of the tiny organisms.Inside the two 400-litre (105.6-gallon) bioreactors at the company’s brewery in Sydney, the algae absorb the carbon, then reproduce...
ENVIRONMENT
The Motley Fool

America's Nuclear Power Sector is Getting a $6 Billion Bailout

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The American nuclear energy industry has been trying to overcome negative stereotypes since the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania had a partial meltdown in 1979 — but has only been falling out of favor in those 40+ years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, saw incremental progress on addressing climate change. But even if countries meet their current commitments to reduce emissions, the planet is on course to heat up 2.4 C by the end of the century. This warming will submerge low-lying islands and coastal regions and lead to climate disasters globally. Despite knowing this, it remains difficult for governments to address the climate crisis. Part of the reason is the phenomena of climate change denial, obstructionism and the lobbying and public relations efforts of the fossil fuel sector. We are three sociologists who study social aspects of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The ocean is essential to tackling climate change. So why has it been neglected in global climate talks?

Climate change is commonly discussed as though it’s a uniquely atmospheric phenomena. But the crisis is deeply entwined with the ocean, and this has largely been neglected in international climate talks. The latest international climate negotiations made some progress by, for the first time, anchoring oceans permanently into the multilateral climate change regime. But the Glasgow Climate Pact is still leagues from where it needs to be to adequately reflect the importance of oceans to our climate system. Most countries have targets for land-based emissions – but there are no such targets for oceans. Yet the ocean plays a vital role...
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

Schools and industries close as Indian capital smothered by smog

Schools were closed indefinitely and some coal-based power plants shut down as smog-shrouded Delhi and neighbouring states invoked harsh measures on Wednesday to combat worsening air pollution, after an order from the federal environment ministry. The measures come as India’s top court is deliberating whether New Delhi should go into...
INDIA
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: COP26 summit full of hypocrites

The recent UN climate change summit (COP 26) is designed to lower carbon emissions from fossil fuels. The two largest polluters, the leaders of China and Russian did not attend. China is building 43 more coal fired power plants (likely without pollution controls) in the next few years. China was exempt from the Paris Climate Accord until 2030 because they are a “developing” nation. They are exempt from COP 26.
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

Pollutant emissions in seaports likely to have spiked during pandemic

A study from Singapore suggests pollutant emissions from the shipping sector increased significantly at major international seaports during the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings serve as a stark contrast against findings from the Nasa Earth Observatory that showed that the freeze in industrial processes and human activity arising from the pandemic resulted in lower air pollution.
INDUSTRY

