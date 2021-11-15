2021 Gift Guide: Hostess Gifts, Friends and Neighbors

Claire Saffitz could be considered the confectionary connoisseur of our time. Her debut cookbook, Dessert Person, is a be-all, end-all resource for any amateur, aspiring, or quasi-professional baker. Thanks to Saffitz's friendly demeanor and intricately detailed approach to recipe writing, her creations are damn near foolproof. Her buzzy YouTube channel has also become a digital destination for her popular recipes. There, loyal fans can watch her perfectly explain how to make a confetti cake, crispy focaccia, or the perfect pumpkin pie.
