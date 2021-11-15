2 Dead After Shooting at Haltom City Park

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Mesquite Police have arrested four suspects involved in the October murder of a man identified as 19-year-old Daniel Mathis of Dallas. 19-year-old Rashaud Holmes, also... Continue on to full article...
LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Parents were lining to pick up students after Little Elm Police responded to a disturbance at Little Elm High School late Friday morning, November 19. According to... Continue on to full article...
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Dallas Police arrested 20-year-old Omari Cooper on November 19 in connection with a murder in Deep Ellum earlier this year. Lathaniel Pearson was arrested in September... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0