ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

I-Team: Online Car Seller Carvana Hit With Dozens Of State Violations As Customers Report Paperwork Troubles

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) The fast growing online used...

denton.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Dozens of Hertz customers allege company had them falsely arrested over rental cars reported stolen

Car rental company Hertz faces a lawsuit from over 100 customers who claim that police arrested them after the company falsely reported the rented vehicles as stolen. Hertz filed for bankruptcy in 2020 following significant losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the company’s problems have compounded with some 165 claims related to the arrests.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Frisco, TX
Frisco, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
chainstoreage.com

Carvana unveils latest ‘car vending machine’

Carvana is opening its 30th automated location for picking up online vehicle purchases. The omnichannel platform for buying and selling used cars is launching its 30th car vending machine, situated in Richmond, Va. The red brick-and-glass structure stands 12 stories tall with a 43-vehicle capacity and serves as an automated fulfillment center for online car purchases.
CARS
Insurance Journal

Women Pay More for Car Insurance in Some States, Report Finds

Women 35 and older tend to pay more for automobile insurance, especially in Florida and Alaska, an insurtech company study found. Young men usually pay much more than young women do for car insurance. But by age 35, women are paying significantly higher premiums — an average of $370 per year in Florida — than do men of the same age, the same driving history and with the same vehicle, according to the report by QuoteWizard.
CARS
5 On Your Side

Vandals hit dozens of vehicles at Amazon, FedEx facilities

FENTON, Mo. — An Amazon employee calls what happened early Friday morning at the Fenton distribution center "frightening and frustrating." The 23-year-old employee, who asked 5 On Your Side to not disclose her identity, said a dashcam in her car caught a desperate crook breaking into her vehicle. "It shows...
FENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Carvana#Car Dealer
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Potentially Facing Charges After Bringing Loaded Firearm To Pittsburgh International Airport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA officers and county police are warning people not to bring firearms into the Pittsburgh International Airport. This comes after a 25-year-old woman from Brownsville brought a .380 caliber handgun that was loaded with a round in the chamber early Thursday morning. She also had a “gun magazine with seven bullets and had six additional bullets loose in her carry-on bag,” TSA officers said. (Photo Courtesy TSA) She did not have a valid concealed carry permit. Allegheny County Police say they are filing charges by summons. Anyone who brings a firearm to the airport checkpoint, even if they have a valid concealed carry permit, could be fined thousands of dollars because of TSA regulations. Firearms can be stored as checked baggage but have to be “properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane with checked baggage.” The firearm must be unloaded, locked in a case and in a separate bag or container from ammunition. In total, there have been 32 incidents where passengers with a firearm have been stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints this year.
myrgv.com

Abducted San Antonio teen found at Boca Chica Beach

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza reported Friday afternoon that a 13-year-old San Antonio girl named in an Amber Alert out of San Antonio has been found on Boca Chica Beach. Garza posted Friday on his Facebook page: “Child was located by CCSO Deputy in the Boca Chica Beach area. CID on the scene. Brownsville PD assisting with the location of suspect. Investigation ongoing.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Woman ‘Forgot’ Loaded Gun In Carry-On Bag, Tried To Board Flight: TSA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia woman is facing a citation and a federal fine after trying to take a loaded gun onto her flight Wednesday at the Philadelphia International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration said the woman forgot the .22 caliber handgun was in her carry-on bag. TSA officers noticed the gun at the security checkpoint when her belongings went through the X-ray machine. They then called Philadelphia police, who took the weapon and cited the woman. She also faces a federal financial civil penalty. “This woman told us that she forgot that she had a loaded gun with her,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “That’s no excuse. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. You know where your keys are. You know where your wallet is. You should know where your deadly weapon is. And it should not be with you at a security checkpoint.” Unloaded guns are allowed in checked baggage as long as they are stored separately and away from any live ammunition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Texas woman faces 20-year prison sentence after plane mask row

US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy