I-Team: Online Car Seller Carvana Hit With Dozens Of State Violations As Customers Report Paperwork Troubles

Car rental company Hertz faces a lawsuit from over 100 customers who claim that police arrested them after the company falsely reported the rented vehicles as stolen. Hertz filed for bankruptcy in 2020 following significant losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the company’s problems have compounded with some 165 claims related to the arrests.
A new state report cites 17 safety violations in connection with an incident at Adventureland this summer that left an 11-year-old boy dead and his 16-year-old brother fighting for his life. The Raging River ride has been the focus of investigators since the July incident, where a raft carrying six...
Planned mystery "Project Unicorn" facility on the Southside is linked to online car dealership Carvana. Two projects listed with the "Project Unicorn" title totaling an estimated $13 million were recently filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Both facilities at 11245 Old Corpus Christi Highway total a massive...
HOUSTON – One of the largest car rental companies in the world now faces a lawsuit after dozens of customers claim they were detained by police or even jailed after accusations of driving a stolen car. The attorney representing those customers said Hertz has a practice of filing stolen car...
Carvana is opening its 30th automated location for picking up online vehicle purchases. The omnichannel platform for buying and selling used cars is launching its 30th car vending machine, situated in Richmond, Va. The red brick-and-glass structure stands 12 stories tall with a 43-vehicle capacity and serves as an automated fulfillment center for online car purchases.
Women 35 and older tend to pay more for automobile insurance, especially in Florida and Alaska, an insurtech company study found. Young men usually pay much more than young women do for car insurance. But by age 35, women are paying significantly higher premiums — an average of $370 per year in Florida — than do men of the same age, the same driving history and with the same vehicle, according to the report by QuoteWizard.
FENTON, Mo. — An Amazon employee calls what happened early Friday morning at the Fenton distribution center "frightening and frustrating." The 23-year-old employee, who asked 5 On Your Side to not disclose her identity, said a dashcam in her car caught a desperate crook breaking into her vehicle. "It shows...
Violence erupted at a KFC drive-through in St. Petersburg, Florida, last week and a patron ended up arrested. According to a police report, Alexandra Maldonado was caught on restaurant surveillance video at around 5 p.m. last Friday attacking a teenage employee after an unnamed issue with her food order. The...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On June 13, at around 12:30 p.m. at the McDonalds on Union, Mariesha King threw a hamburger at an employee. The victim responded by throwing a beverage at her, according to the affidavit. King retaliated by hitting the victim multiple times with her fists and eventually several...
A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
According to the Wednesday statements of authorities, a woman whose body was discovered at a Missouri home following she was pictured while partly clothed in a cage, in this matter two men have been accused of the murder of that woman. Accused Charged With Abandoning of Corpse Including First-degree Murder...
Over the past year, BSI has observed a significant number of criminal organisations masquerading as legitimate warehousing, transport or distribution companies. In September 2021, a Costa Rican crime gang was caught attempting to smuggle cocaine from a port in the South American country into Donegal, Ireland, disguised in a container of banana pulp.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA officers and county police are warning people not to bring firearms into the Pittsburgh International Airport.
This comes after a 25-year-old woman from Brownsville brought a .380 caliber handgun that was loaded with a round in the chamber early Thursday morning. She also had a “gun magazine with seven bullets and had six additional bullets loose in her carry-on bag,” TSA officers said.
She did not have a valid concealed carry permit.
Allegheny County Police say they are filing charges by summons.
Anyone who brings a firearm to the airport checkpoint, even if they have a valid concealed carry permit, could be fined thousands of dollars because of TSA regulations.
Firearms can be stored as checked baggage but have to be “properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane with checked baggage.”
The firearm must be unloaded, locked in a case and in a separate bag or container from ammunition.
In total, there have been 32 incidents where passengers with a firearm have been stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints this year.
Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza reported Friday afternoon that a 13-year-old San Antonio girl named in an Amber Alert out of San Antonio has been found on Boca Chica Beach. Garza posted Friday on his Facebook page: “Child was located by CCSO Deputy in the Boca Chica Beach area. CID on the scene. Brownsville PD assisting with the location of suspect. Investigation ongoing.”
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia woman is facing a citation and a federal fine after trying to take a loaded gun onto her flight Wednesday at the Philadelphia International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration said the woman forgot the .22 caliber handgun was in her carry-on bag.
TSA officers noticed the gun at the security checkpoint when her belongings went through the X-ray machine. They then called Philadelphia police, who took the weapon and cited the woman. She also faces a federal financial civil penalty.
“This woman told us that she forgot that she had a loaded gun with her,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “That’s no excuse. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. You know where your keys are. You know where your wallet is. You should know where your deadly weapon is. And it should not be with you at a security checkpoint.”
Unloaded guns are allowed in checked baggage as long as they are stored separately and away from any live ammunition.
US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Authorities say a New Jersey man set himself on fire and then entered a gas station convenience store, starting small fires before he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Atlantic City police said the 24-year-old Somers Point man doused himself with rubbing alcohol and...
