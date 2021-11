Just when the Jets start climbing up the USA TODAY NFL Power Rankings, they find a way to embarrass themselves and fall back down near the bottom. The 45-30 final score of New York’s Thursday Night Football loss to the Colts is not indicative of what took place in Indianapolis in Week 9. The Jets allowed over 500 yards of offense that night. While Josh Johnson did well to make it interesting in relief of the injured Mike White, he did so against a Colts defense playing in prevent mode.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO