New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, a 12-year-old startup with no revenue, is now the third most valuable carmaker in the world. The electric vehicle maker has been public for all of one week, but its share price has more than doubled in that time, valuing Rivian at more than $140 billion — just ahead of Volkswagen ($139 billion), and in third place behind Toyota ($306 billion) and Tesla ($1 trillion).

