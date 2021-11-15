Soil carbon storage rocks on

If your pasture production is declining, one of the first steps to take to help solve this problem is collecting a soil sample. The information you gain from this analysis can be used to make necessary adjustments to help you achieve your goal. Following the steps below, you can collect a representative sample to sent to the UF/IFAS Extension Soil Testing Lab. Once processed, you can receive guidance related to nutrient needs such as pH, phosphorus (P2O5), potassium (K2O), magnesium and calcium levels as well as information on lime and fertilizer recommendations. This information can be used to improve overall pasture performance by applying the right amount of each year. This data will help you to apply only what is needed in your pastures.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO