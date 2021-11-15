ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soil carbon storage rocks on

llnl.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock weathering controls the potential for soil carbon storage at a continental scale. New research from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and collaborators found that rock weathering — the process of chemical transformation by long exposure to water and the atmosphere — boosts soil organic carbon storage by altering soil mineralogy....

www.llnl.gov

the University of Delaware

Undergraduate research opportunity in soil chemistry

The Delaware Environmental Institute is now accepting applications for an undergraduate research opportunity in environmental soil chemistry. University of Delaware students with an interest in soil chemistry, sea level rise and climate change are encouraged to apply. As sea levels rise, coastal soils are being salinized at increasing rates. This...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Temperature effects on carbon storage are controlled by soil stabilisation capacities

Physical and chemical stabilisation mechanisms are now known to play a critical role in controlling carbon (C) storage in mineral soils, leading to suggestions that climate warming-induced C losses may be lower than previously predicted. By analysing"‰>"‰9,000 soil profiles, here we show that, overall, C storage declines strongly with mean annual temperature. However, the reduction in C storage with temperature was more than three times greater in coarse-textured soils, with limited capacities for stabilising organic matter, than in fine-textured soils with greater stabilisation capacities. This pattern was observed independently in cool and warm regions, and after accounting for potentially confounding factors (plant productivity, precipitation, aridity, cation exchange capacity, and pH). The results could not, however, be represented by an established Earth system model (ESM). We conclude that warming will promote substantial soil C losses, but ESMs may not be predicting these losses accurately or which stocks are most vulnerable.
SCIENCE
University of Florida

Soil Sampling Your Pasture

If your pasture production is declining, one of the first steps to take to help solve this problem is collecting a soil sample. The information you gain from this analysis can be used to make necessary adjustments to help you achieve your goal. Following the steps below, you can collect a representative sample to sent to the UF/IFAS Extension Soil Testing Lab. Once processed, you can receive guidance related to nutrient needs such as pH, phosphorus (P2O5), potassium (K2O), magnesium and calcium levels as well as information on lime and fertilizer recommendations. This information can be used to improve overall pasture performance by applying the right amount of each year. This data will help you to apply only what is needed in your pastures.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Thresholds in aridity and soil carbon-to-nitrogen ratio govern the accumulation of soil microbial residues

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 236 (2021) Cite this article. Microbial moribunds after microbial biomass turnover (microbial residues) contribute to the formation and stabilization of soil carbon pools; however, the factors influencing their accumulation on a global scale remain unclear. Here, we synthesized data for 268 amino sugar concentrations (biomarkers of microbial residues) in grassland and forest ecosystems for meta-analysis. We found that soil organic carbon, soil carbon-to-nitrogen ratio, and aridity index were key factors that predicted microbial residual carbon accumulation. Threshold aridity index and soil carbon-to-nitrogen ratios were identified (~0.768 and ~9.583, respectively), above which microbial residues decreased sharply. The aridity index threshold was associated with the humid climate range. We suggest that the soil carbon-to-nitrogen ratio threshold may coincide with a sharp decrease in fungal abundance. Although dominant factors vary between ecosystem and climate zone, with soil organic carbon and aridity index being important throughout, our findings suggest that climate and soil environment may govern microbial residue accumulation.
SCIENCE
Cosmos

Soil carbon sequestration: how will it work?

Soil carbon sequestration seems like a win for everyone: it improves soil quality, removes CO2 from the atmosphere, and provides an additional source of income for farmers via carbon credits. It forms a major part of the federal government’s plan to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050, with one official estimate suggesting that up to a fifth of our current yearly emissions could be negated with soil carbon. Is it really possible to put such a huge chunk of our emissions in the soil – and if so, how can we do it? What’s holding soil carbon farming back?
AGRICULTURE
llnl.gov

Bridging the Idea-to-Industry Gap

The following is an excerpt from the cover story by Suzanne Storar in the May 2021 issue of Science & Technology Review:. To this day, Lawrence Livermore continues to live up to its original mission as the “new ideas” laboratory. Ideas sparked at Livermore generate technologies for national security and publications about advancements in fields from biosciences to high-performance computing to manufacturing. Many Livermore ideas have commercial potential as well. With investment, they can be developed into products that benefit consumers, industry, and the U.S. economy.
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

EarthOptics Launches New Soil Carbon Project Labeling To Help Consumers Choose Climate-Smart Products

Calls on CPG companies to display on packaging amount of carbon removed from atmosphere and stored in soil to demonstrate positive impact on climate change. The first-of-its-kind agtech company leveraging machine learning (ML) to advance measurement and analysis of soil properties, EarthOptics announced the launch of its Soil Carbon Project, a product labeling initiative to benefit the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. By serving as the one-stop-shop for soil carbon measurement, EarthOptics enables CPG companies to quantitatively demonstrate to customers that the agriculturally sourced ingredients of each climate-smart product positively contribute to world carbon neutrality goals through verified net additions of soil carbon.
AGRICULTURE
massachusetts.edu

How the secret world of soil microbes helps keep carbon in the ground

International collaboration led by UMass Amherst probes the links between microbes, healthy soil and carbon. The largest terrestrial carbon sink on earth is the planet’s soil. One of the fears that many scientists have is that a warming planet will liberate significant portions of the soil’s carbon, turning it into carbon dioxide (CO2) gas, and so further accelerate the pace of planetary warming. One of the key players in this story is the microbe: invisible, and yet the predominant form of life on earth.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
concreteproducts.com

Carbon Control

National Ready Mixed Concrete Co. links leadership in low carbon mixes to business growth. Increases market presence with green building expertise, digital EPD technology, portland-limestone cement and a growing RNG-fueled fleet. Development of credible accounting methods for all carbon dioxide emissions attributable to fresh and finished concrete is a marathon...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Morrison to link $500 million for new technologies to easing way for carbon capture and storage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Wednesday announce $500 million towards a new $1 billion fund to promote investment in Australian companies to develop low-emissions technologies. But the government will use the legislation for the fund to try to wedge Labor. The $500 million will be provided to the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, with the legislative package including the expansion of the remit of the CEFC to enable it to invest in carbon capture and storage (CCS). The CEFC can invest in a broad range of low-emissions technologies, with the only exceptions being nuclear and CCS. The government has previously tried to...
INDUSTRY
ocj.com

Fall soil fertility sampling

The fall is a great time to collect soil samples to identify any needs for lime, P, and K. Soil sampling either this fall or spring 2022 will be particularly important with the high costs of agricultural inputs. If soil test P and soil test K levels are within the...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Low emissions technology to receive $500m boost, including carbon capture and storage

The Morrison government will invest $500m into a new $1bn fund to help commercialise low emissions technology, including carbon capture and storage (CCS) and soil carbon. The fund will be administered by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation after the Coalition legislates new rules allowing it to invest in CCS, a controversial technology experts warn can’t be relied on to do the heavy lifting of Australia’s emissions reduction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Petronas Partners With Exxon Mobil to Explore Carbon Storage Opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), said on Tuesday it has partnered with a Malaysian unit of Exxon Mobil Corp to jointly explore opportunities in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies in a bid to decarbonise the country's upstream industry. Exxon Mobil said last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
Columbus Telegram

Fall soil management

Gardeners ask me about soil testing during fall. They feel their garden is no longer yielding as well and wonder if something is missing from the soil. Soil testing every few years is wise and I provide gardeners with a list of private labs. I also remind gardeners they have to tell the lab what to test for. I suggest they begin with a basic test that tests for organic matter, pH and some nutrients.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE

