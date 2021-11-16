ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Deer runs into hospital, up escalator; later is euthanized

By Automated Insights
Derrick
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A deer ran through the front door of a Louisiana...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Deer runs through Louisiana hospital

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A deer wandered into a Louisiana hospital and managed to make its way to the second floor before being captured by staff members and taken away by wildlife officials. The Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge said the deer wandered into...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Deer loose in OLOL hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The hunt is on for a deer that made its way inside Baton Rouge’s largest hospital Monday afternoon. The deer ran through the main entrance of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Essen Lane. From there, the deer ran up the hospital’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
myq105.com

2-Year-Old Spots Alligator Outside Restaurant in Florida

A Florida man and his 2-year-old son got quite the surprise before heading to dinner in Jacksonville, Florida. Joe Brenner and his son were waiting outside of a restaurant in Jacksonville when he heard his son say ‘turtle’ as he was looking into a storm drain. But it wasn’t exactly a turtle. It was actually a 6-foot gator.
FLORIDA STATE
audacy.com

Deer reportedly gets loose inside of hospital

According to Baton Rouge-based WAFB, a deer got loose inside of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to reporter Lester Duhe, an OL spokesperson aid the deer made it into the building and even up the escalator. The deer was captured and Louisiana Department of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Escalator#Ap
Wave 3

Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Workers spent part of Monday afternoon on the hunt for a deer that made its way inside Baton Rouge’s largest hospital. The deer ran through the main entrance of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Essen Lane. From there, the animal ran...
BATON ROUGE, LA
UPI News

Deer runs loose through Michigan church

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan pastor who noticed signs of breaking and entering when she arrived at her church went inside and found the culprit -- a deer. Pastor Amanda Eicher said she and her husband, Luke, who also is a pastor, arrived at the Grace Christian Fellowship in Sturgis and discovered a window had been broken.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Derrick

New Orleans Audubon Zoo welcomes rescued young jaguar

The New Orleans Audubon Zoo has taken in a 7-month-old female jaguar that was rescued from wildlife trafficking, zoo officials announced. The jaguar was rescued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums then asked the New Orleans zoo to care for it because it already has the experience and equipment to house jaguars. The zoo received the jaguar on Oct. 14.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Derrick

Missing Tennessee boy found in California, father arrested

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — A missing 3-year-old boy from Tennessee and a 16-year-old girl from Kentucky were found safe in Southern California and the younger child’s father was arrested, authorities said. Deputies found Noah Clare and his cousin, Amber Clare, Thursday morning in Dana Point, south of Los Angeles,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Derrick

EXPLAINER: What are the charges in Ahmaud Arbery's killing?

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurors in the trial of the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery must decide whether one or all of them is guilty of murder — a conviction that could send them to prison for the rest of their lives. Father and son Greg and...
ATLANTA, GA
Derrick

State attorneys general probing Instagram's effects on kids

A group of state attorneys general are investigating the photo-sharing platform Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — now called Meta Platforms — ignored internal research about the physical and mental health dangers it posed to young people. The investigation is led...
INTERNET
Derrick

Life term in Sparks murder who fugitive who fled to Mexico

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 20-year-old Nevada man who fled to Mexico before he was arrested and convicted of first-degree murder in a 2019 fatal shooting at a Sparks regional park has been sentenced to life in prison. Giovani Gonzales-Mariscal of Sun Valley also was sentenced to an additional eight...
SPARKS, NV
Derrick

Louisiana bars banking giant from bond deal over gun policy

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials Thursday blocked banking giant JP Morgan Chase from participating in a bond refinancing deal, in Republicans' escalating effort to keep some large investment firms sidelined from state work because they limit business with firearm manufacturers. The state Bond Commission unanimously chose Wells Fargo...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy