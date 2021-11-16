Deer runs into hospital, up escalator; later is euthanized

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A deer wandered into a Louisiana hospital and managed to make its way to the second floor before being captured by staff members and taken away by wildlife officials. The Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge said the deer wandered into...
A Florida man and his 2-year-old son got quite the surprise before heading to dinner in Jacksonville, Florida. Joe Brenner and his son were waiting outside of a restaurant in Jacksonville when he heard his son say ‘turtle’ as he was looking into a storm drain. But it wasn’t exactly a turtle. It was actually a 6-foot gator.
After a deer was hit by a car on Essen Lane and bee-lined through the front door of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon, it was euthanized at Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, the department said. State veternarian Jim LaCour said drivers saw the animal...
The Sub Station, a sub, soup and salad restaurant located in Wadsworth, is temporarily closed as the owners and employees pick up the pieces of shattered glass and repair the damage left by a buck that ran through the front door of the restaurant.
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan pastor who noticed signs of breaking and entering when she arrived at her church went inside and found the culprit -- a deer. Pastor Amanda Eicher said she and her husband, Luke, who also is a pastor, arrived at the Grace Christian Fellowship in Sturgis and discovered a window had been broken.
The New Orleans Audubon Zoo has taken in a 7-month-old female jaguar that was rescued from wildlife trafficking, zoo officials announced. The jaguar was rescued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums then asked the New Orleans zoo to care for it because it already has the experience and equipment to house jaguars. The zoo received the jaguar on Oct. 14.
