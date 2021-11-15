Lakes Area Cruisers 20th Annual Rod Run will be this weekend

The annual Ghost Village Road was more than packed, with trick-or-treaters starting early at 2:30 pm and parents happily leading in full-on costumes themselves. It was the perfect pairing of gloomy overcast skies and lots of goodies from the generous shops and restaurants from the Montecito Country Mart down Coast Village Road. The kids wore costumes themed by superheroes, movies, and fairytales, with some in large-scale inflatables. The largest turnout was by Montecito Union School, followed by Laguna Blanca Lower School, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, ELMO, Cold Spring School, Santa Barbara Middle School, and Roosevelt. Parent awards went to Clinton Kyle and Ashley Hollister for hosting free T.W. Hollister vermouth spritzers for tuckered out parents at the Montecito Country Mart, and Sherri Paveloff sporting the highest heels — ever — on Coast Village Road, with her son dressed as Elvis and husband Dr. Paveloff as Bono of U2. Our town’s seven-time Best Barber of Santa Barbara Winner, Richie’s Barbershop Montecito, held a disco party with kids dancing in the front parking lot, with music by Danny Welch. The Montecito town spirit was alive and well!

MONTECITO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO