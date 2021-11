India’s road to 5G adoption has had its fair share of hiccups, and it seems there will be a few bumps along the journey before there is finally light at the end of the tunnel. The Department of Telecommunications in India has extended the 5G trial period of telecom companies Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea by six months, which means that the 5G spectrum auction that was supposed to take place in the first quarter of 2022 will now take place in the second half of 2022.

