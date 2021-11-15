ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

UPDATED - Sens targeting Troy Terry! Sens '21 draft class a disaster!

 3 days ago

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. The NHL finally stepped in and postponed the Ottawa Senators' next 3 games but 4 days too late in my eyes!! The 3 games include a...

Sports Illustrated

The Ducks are Getting the Troy Terry They Hoped For

Not many prospects had as much hype as Troy Terry when he made his NHL debut in late 2018. He was America's hero at the 2017 World Junior Championship in Montreal, securing the win with an incredible championship performance. Terry then finished behind Ryan Donato (six points) for the USA lead at the 2018 Olympics, playing a significant role due to the NHL sitting it out. He won NCAA titles, made league all-star teams and finished his college career with 115 points in as many games over a three-year span.
NHL
dobberprospects.com

Prospect Rambling: Predicting the next Troy Terry

Fantasy hockey GMs are constantly practicing revisionist history. Ask anyone in your league I will bet they will tell you they always knew Jason Robertson was going to be elite, they were just late on the claim that saw the Calder finalist win people leagues and in some cases a keeper. Is there anything sweeter than being the one in your league to be able to say you saw it first and reap the benefits of nabbing a player right before their breakout? In fantasy sports, that’s what it’s all about.
NHL
NHL

Tkachuk honoured to be named Sens captain

The newest captain of the Ottawa Senators is also the youngest captain in franchise history. Brady Tkachuk was unveiled as the Sens' new captain Friday and in the process became the youngest player to ever wear the 'C' on a Senators jersey at the age of 22. "It's pretty cool,...
NHL
NHL

Bolts beat Sens in afternoon tilt

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 5-3 by the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. Matt Murray made 28 saves for the Sens (3-7-1) while Connor Brown, Brady Tkachuk and Logan Shaw scored. Victor Hedman, Jan Rutta, Steven Stamkos, Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli had goals for the Lightning (6-3-2) as Brian Elliott turned aside 24 shots.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Looking at the Kings’ seven-game winning streak

The Los Angeles Kings are currently riding a seven-game winning streak, which has launched them to an 8-5-1 record this season. After a really rough start to the year, where the Kings dropped six of their first seven games, it’s been a huge turnaround for the team. In the stretch, they’ve picked up wins over the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sharks get players back from COVID protocol but have some tough games ahead

After a 4-0 start to the season, the San Jose Sharks have cooled off to an extent, picking up three wins in their last nine games. A contributing factor in this has been the fact that they’ve been without many players due to COVID protocol. Head coach Bob Boughner, as well as Erik Karlsson, Kevin Labanc, Timo Meier and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (among others) have all missed several games, which didn't help the Sharks’ chances.
NHL
NHL

Sens shut out by Kings

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 2-0 by the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves for the Sens (3-9-1) while down the other end, Jonathan Quick also stopped 34 shots for the Kings (8-5-1). Anze Kopitar and Andreas Athanasiou scored for L.A. as they pushed their win streak to seven games.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Podcast Sunday – The Leafs Convo and Off The Post Radio

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. Russ Cohen · Off The Post Talks About the Metro Division and the NHL All-Star Game Including Prop Bets. *******If you are interested in sponsorship or advertising your business in the Greater Toronto / Southern Ontario area on this column, please send a message for more information by clicking on the “Contact” button at the top of the page.*******
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

WSH 4, CBJ 3 - Ovechkin Passes Hull for 4th All-Time

WSH – 28 CBJ – 29 Caps Find a Way to Win –If you reference the statistics above, the Capitals were outplayed in almost every aspect of the game. At least for the categories that typically translate to wins. The Jackets held a strong advantage for “Corsi Percentage For” at 5on5 and “all” strengths according to NatrualStatTrick. In perhaps some of the most lopsided numbers of the season for the Capitals, the Jackets “out chanced” the Caps 31-16 at 5on5. When looking at high danger chances, the Capitals only mustered 2 high danger chances all game compared to the Jackets 14. So how did the Capitals score four goals with minimal opportunities and Corsi Percentage For? Objectively speaking, I thought Joonas Korpisalo for the Jackets could have played better. The Capitals barely tested him yet when the Capitals did get a clean look, they seemed to put the puck in the back of the net. The Ovechkin goal was partially deflected but should be saved more often than not. Korpi probably would have liked to have both those goals back from 4th liner Garnet Hathaway. Credit to the Caps again for capitalizing on those limited opportunities they had. I have been beating the drum for depth guys to step and score and it seems to be coming to fruition the last week or so. Like I said from the top, it wasn’t the Capitals best effort, but they found a way to get the win!
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sabres By The Numbers: First Month In Review

The Sabres opened their 2021-22 schedule on October 14 against the Montreal Canadiens which means it’s now been a month since the Sabres season began. With that in mind, it’s time to take a look back at the numbers through the first 30 days to see how the team is performing. What follows are some counting stats and some advanced stats.
NHL
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 15: Wild @ Kraken - Stop The Bleeding

Seattle once again tried to turn a game into a track meet against the Anaheim Ducks and once again came up short. Jared McCann scored two goals in his return and Eberle scored another to keep his goal scoring streak alive with 6 goals in four games but again it wasn't nearly enough as the Ducks simply poured on more, winning 7-4. It's fair game at this point to start questioning the systems that Dave Hakstol and his coaching staff have put in place. Prior to the beginning of the season, the Seattle Kraken were believed to have likely the best defensive group in the Pacific Division. With Larsson, Giordano, Oleksiak, Dunn, and others preventing goals shouldn't be a problem for this team. That seemed even more likely with the goaltending tandem brought in of Grubauer and Driedger.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Rem Pitlick Scores 1st NHL Goal, 2nd and 3rd in Seattle

It was the Rem Pitlick show last night as the Wild forward scored his first National Hockey League goals last night, scoring the Wild's first three goals of the contest. Pitlick coverted a cross ice saucer pass from Ryan Hartman to open the scoring in the first period. Pitlick was...
NHL
NHL

Sens beat Pens to get back into win column

The Ottawa Senators got back to winning ways with a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Drake Batherson (2), Zach Sanford, Michael Del Zotto, Parker Kelly and Tim Stützle scored for the Senators (4-9-1) while Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as they snapped their six-game losing streak. Casey DeSmith stopped 18 shots in the Penguins (5-4-4) net as Evan Rodrigues (2) and Kasperi Kapanen had goals.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Nedeljkovic, Larkin star for Detroit as Wings win 3-2 in overtime.

Summary - if Jake Allen hadn’t gotten injured (inadvertently. I don’t think Larkin meant to hurt him as he was taken down by Petry) I don’t know if Detroit would have made it to O.T. Tonight. Especially in the third, Montreal was dominant for long stretches. That’s the bounce in...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Poolman suspended, Canucks tweak lines after being snowed under by the Avs

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights - Saturday November 13, 7 p.m. Did the Vancouver Canucks hit rock bottom in their blowout loss in Denver on Thursday? Or will that game turn out to be the one that triggered a downward spiral that will lead to another lost season — and, perhaps even the organizational changes that so many fans seem to be clamouring for?
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 16: Larkin Threads the Needle Twice and the Wings Take the Win

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Montreal started this game pretty well and it was Ryan Poehling who score the first goal of the night allowing the Habs to take a 1-0 lead, but as per usual, the CH did its best to try and beat itself. For some inexplicable reason, after being dispossessed of the puck in the offensive zone, Jeff Petry tried to fix his own mistake and thought it would be a good idea to give Dylan Larkin a shove from behind sending him straight into Jake Allen in what looked like a spectacular collision. The Canadiens’ goalie tried to stay in the game, but had to leave shortly after, after the NHL concussion spotter requested that he undergone the concussion protocol.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Will He, or Won't He?

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. In his media availability yesterday following the Canadiens’ defeat against Boston, head coach Dominique Ducharme said that Jonathan Drouin had been cleared to play but held himself out of the line-up yesterday as he didn’t feel ready. This is not without reminding me of a couple of seasons ago when he sustained a wrist injury against the Capitals, and it took months for him to get back in the line-up. When he was cleared to play, he didn’t feel ready, and he did look uncomfortable on the ice when he was trying to shoot. There seems to be somewhat of a disconnect between the Canadiens’ medical staff and Jonathan Drouin, we’re not in a Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel territory of course, but nonetheless, this is intriguing.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 17: Petrified in Boston

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Boston Bruins always have a way to bring out the best of the Montreal Canadiens normally, the sheer hatred both clubs have for each other ensures a real contest, even when one of the team is having a bad season and one would have thought this rule would applied once again this season. Unfortunately, this year’s edition of the Montreal Canadiens is reaching new levels of awfulness. As if their truckload of injuries wasn’t enough to cope with, the Habs have had to deal with a new foe this weekend; Jeff Petry.
NHL

