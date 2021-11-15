UPDATED - Sens targeting Troy Terry! Sens '21 draft class a disaster!

WSH – 28 CBJ – 29 Caps Find a Way to Win –If you reference the statistics above, the Capitals were outplayed in almost every aspect of the game. At least for the categories that typically translate to wins. The Jackets held a strong advantage for “Corsi Percentage For” at 5on5 and “all” strengths according to NatrualStatTrick. In perhaps some of the most lopsided numbers of the season for the Capitals, the Jackets “out chanced” the Caps 31-16 at 5on5. When looking at high danger chances, the Capitals only mustered 2 high danger chances all game compared to the Jackets 14. So how did the Capitals score four goals with minimal opportunities and Corsi Percentage For? Objectively speaking, I thought Joonas Korpisalo for the Jackets could have played better. The Capitals barely tested him yet when the Capitals did get a clean look, they seemed to put the puck in the back of the net. The Ovechkin goal was partially deflected but should be saved more often than not. Korpi probably would have liked to have both those goals back from 4th liner Garnet Hathaway. Credit to the Caps again for capitalizing on those limited opportunities they had. I have been beating the drum for depth guys to step and score and it seems to be coming to fruition the last week or so. Like I said from the top, it wasn’t the Capitals best effort, but they found a way to get the win!

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO