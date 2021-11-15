ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How To Encourage Your Child To Make Good Habits

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Since junk food, television, social media, and other harmful...

lewisville.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
mcduffieprogress.com

Make Your Child's Vision Health a Priority this School Year

(Family Features) Children's vision is paramount to their performance in school and life. One in four children deals with a vision impairment that impacts his or her ability to learn, according to eye health and safety organization Prevent Blindness. Many of these cases are undiagnosed, and failing to identify and treat poor vision health early can lead to difficulties in the classroom, on the playing field and beyond.
KIDS
Parents Magazine

How to Quit Yelling at Your Kids for Good

For years, I relied on one primary parenting strategy: nagging followed by yelling. Sometimes I'd even yell to my 3-year-old, "Rosy, stop screaming!" The notion of anger-free parenting seemed a bit like the keto diet. I knew I shouldn't eat so many carbohydrates, but it was just too hard to resist that big bowl of pasta. Doesn't everyone yell at their kids when nobody's looking? Turns out, they don't.
KIDS
lastheplace.com

4 Ways To Make Your Child Better at Baseball

Every parent imagines their child underneath the lights when they pick up their baseball glove for the first time. You can visualize the crowd cheering their name as they step to the plate, bat in hand, ready for greatness. As a parent, you can do things to get your child on the right path to success. These four ways to make your child better at baseball will help their game both physically and mentally.
KIDS
theadvocate.com

Human Condition: When your child's kindness makes you proud

“I miss him some days, more than others,” said Ms. Gwen, her eyes glistening with tears as our gaze met at Alex Box Stadium. The empty space next to her solemnly announced that the man with whom she had shared her life and these seats for many years had passed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Junk Food#Dangerous Habits
CBS Miami

Teen Talk Program Working To Build Relationship Between Young People & Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Too often we’ve heard about clashes with police and marginalized youth. But what’s being done to repair that relationship? A program called Teen Talk is aimed at bridging the divide. For a group of teens from Liberty City, the day started out with some tough conversations. “You can never meet with aggression, that’s not going to work out with you. But nothing stops you from picking up the phone and calling 911 again,” a police officer told the students. How teens should interact with people was a big topic of discussion. Some of the students have not experienced or witnessed...
MIAMI, FL
utdailybeacon.com

The Search: Healthy habits and your politics

It’s no leap in logic to say that healthy daily habits help your mind mature and function at a higher level. Therefore, your ability to operate within the toxic sphere of politics will be increased when you follow some practical steps that improve your daily life. These are steps that I follow, or at least try to, every day and have been proven to help many people.
REPUBLICAN PARTY
momjunction.com

How To Know If Your Child Has Problems With Classmates, And How To Prevent It

As parents, we want what’s best for our children, so we do whatever we can to keep them safe, happy, and shielded from any wrongdoing. Unfortunately, children can’t be protected at all times. It is particularly heartbreaking when your child goes through a tough time at school, thanks to bullies or insensitive peers. A school is an important place that is monumental during childhood and impressionable enough to shape a child to be a responsible adult. So, when school stops being a safe space for your child, it can take a significant toll on their physical and mental health, as well as their academic performance.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
kidsinthehouse.com

How to Make Moving Easier on Your Kids

There are many things that can make you move with your family, from a new job to a search for security and stability. The move may be hard on everyone, especially your kids, and so you need to find ways to make it easier for them. Have a look at five ways in which you can do this below and make it a great event for everyone.
RELATIONSHIPS
kidsinthehouse.com

How to Make Your Family Home Safer

Everyone wants their home to feel safe and secure, and it’s important to take the necessary steps to make sure that that happens. Whether you have kids to take care of, pets to look after or even parents living with you that you want to keep safe, it’s important to make sure that you take the necessary precautions two secure your family home as best as you can. From protecting your home from damage to protecting it from intruders, there are so many steps that you can take to make sure that everyone in your home is as safe as can be. Here are just a few ways that you can make your family home even safer.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
People

The Dads Whose Son's Biological Mom Went from Stranger to Friend (and Now Possible Surrogate): 'Incredible'

If you ask Seth Garrison, he will tell you that he has wanted to be a father ever since he was a little boy himself. After meeting and marrying Barret Anspach, the two shared the dream of becoming parents together – but found the adoption process daunting and confusing. They had already been working with a private adoption agency when they were introduced to PairTree, an adoption matchmaking site which seeks to make the process easy and equitable for both adoptive parents and expectant moms.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Knowridge Science Report

This beverage may cut depression in older people

In a new study from the National University of Singapore Sociology, researchers found there’s an association between consistent and frequent tea drinking and strongly fewer depression symptoms in older adults. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders for the elderly, with “major depressive disorder” now affecting about 7%...
DRINKS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy