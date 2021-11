Word began filtering out yesterday of yet another Microsoft re-org, and as usual Mary Jo Foley at All About Microsoft has the details. The big news is that the company is creating a new team, called Strategic Missions and Technologies (SMT), led by the current Executive Vice President of Azure, Jason Zander. In the new role, Zander will report directly to CEO Satya Nadella, and SMT will group together four major businesses: The US Federal (government cloud) business, Azure Space & Mission Engineering, Azure for Operators (tele-communications), and Azure Quantum.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO