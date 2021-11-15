How to Apply for a Loan With Bad Credit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In Florida, the average credit card balance is a little over $5,500 and experts say we are in danger of creating more debt.
“We are going to see an explosion of credit card debt,” said Deanne Butchey, FIU’s Department of Finance Professor.
Many folks have benefitted from stimulus money, child care money and other government packages but those safety nets are ending or have ended.
Butchey told CBSMiami, “The concern is if you had savings, if you had money from stimulus package or tax credits that was OK, but very quickly, that money is running out. So, unfortunately,...
