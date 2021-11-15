Ferrara Puts Out New Brach's Funfetti and Wintergreen Candy Canes

With its few, but savory menu items such as its chicken tenders and crinkle cut fries, Raising Cane's would be the last restaurant you'd expect as a cake theme. But master pastry chef, Duff Goldman, struck again with a unique Raising Cane's birthday cake, which he shared on Instagram on November 17. Goldman said that this cake, which is essentially designed like a dish overflowing, is to celebrate the fast-food restaurant's 25th birthday. This monstrous creation is topped with a giant, silver disco ball and three dogs to symbolize the chain's mascot, which is a smiling dog named Cane. The disco ball also features a hat signed by Duff and a Raising Cane's cup on the side.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO