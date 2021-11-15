ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

2 associates of ex-Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg are indicted on federal charges in alleged real estate scheme

By Jason Garcia, Jeff Weiner Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal prosecutors investigating the crimes of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg have charged two of Greenberg’s associates and accused them of a multimillion-dollar real-estate fraud scheme, according to an indictment unsealed Monday. Authorities say Keith Ingersoll and James Adamczyk, working with other unnamed co-conspirators,...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Money Laundering#Carlos Perez#Tax Collector#Seminole County#Ingersoll

Comments / 0

Community Policy