Color Alpha Anywhere

By Chris Coyier
CSS-Tricks
 3 days ago

In my “Different Degrees of Custom Property Usage” article, I noted a situation about colors and CSS custom properties where I went “too far” with breaking up HSL color values. Breaking every single color into its H, S, and L parts is may be a step too far. But...

css-tricks.com

Phys.org

Video: Best of Alpha mission timelapse

A collection of the best timelapse videos made during ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet's second mission to the International Space Station, "Alpha" in 2021. The camera is setup to take pictures at intervals of two a second, and the pictures are then edited into this video that plays at 25 pictures a second. Most videos around 12 times faster than real speed.
ASTRONOMY
Time

Syng Cell Alpha

Syng founder Christopher Stringer spent 22 years at Apple, where he helped design the iPhone, iMac and other iconic products. Now he’s hoping for another hit with his Cell Alpha ($1,799), a wireless, design-forward speaker that produces audiophile-quality sound. During setup, the Cell Alpha—which resembles Star Wars’ Death Star—uses tones and microphones to calibrate itself to the shape and acoustics of the room it’s in for maximum aural quality. Then bass-booming woofers and drivers emit a sound that seems to come from all directions. Move it, and it’ll automatically perform a new sound check; if you have two, they’ll calibrate to each other. —Don Steinberg.
ELECTRONICS
CSS-Tricks

Other Looks at the Conditional Border Radius Trick

While undoubtedly clever, and super interesting to read about, I side with Robin Rendle in the CSS-Tricks newsletter when he says:. I can’t help but feel that it’s a little too smart. I have to agree here. Tricks like this have their place, and Facebook (which can clearly afford to...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
TechCrunch

Review: Kobo’s Sage and Libra 2 e-readers improve displays but compromise on design

The devices are successors to the Forma and Libra H2O, the forma of which (forgive me) has been my daily driver since I cracked the screen of my beloved Boox Poke 3. The main differences between the two new readers is size; most of the other features are the same. At $260 and $180 the Sage and Libra 2 aren’t cheap, though I think at least the latter is worth considering if you use an e-reader regularly and like audiobooks and Pocket.
ELECTRONICS
CSS-Tricks

Generate a Pull Request of Static Content With a Simple HTML Form

Jamstack has been in the website world for years. Static Site Generators (SSGs) — which often have content that lives right within a GitHub repo itself — are a big part of that story. That opens up the idea of having contributors that can open pull requests to add, change, or edit content. Very useful!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
CSS-Tricks

Line length revisited: following the research

Mary Dyson produces nitty gritty research on the long-accepted notion that shorter line lengths are more legible than longer ones. The study finds that shorter lines do not necessarily lead to faster reading. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to use in your next design review debate, though, no dice. The big finding is that long lines don’t slow things down as much as previously thought, not that they’re better or worse.
CSS-Tricks

Defining and Applying UI Themes Using the Mimcss CSS-in-JS Library

Theming UI refers to the ability to perform a change in visual styles in a consistent manner that defines the “look and feel” of a site. Swapping color palettes, à la dark mode or some other means, is a good example. From the user’s perspective, theming involves changing visual styles, whether it’s with UI for selecting a theme style, or the site automatically respecting the user’s color theme preference at the OS-level. From the developer’s perspective, tools used for theming should be easy-to-use and define themes at develop-time, before applying them at runtime.
COMPUTERS
CSS-Tricks

Zero Trickery Custom Radios and Checkboxes

I feel like half of all “custom-designed radio buttons and checkboxes” do two things:. I always think of SurveyMonkey for having big chunky radios and checkboxes. And indeed, just poking at their interface quickly, even internally, the app uses has those all over the place:. I think it’s worth noting...
TECHNOLOGY
CSS-Tricks

The Gap (Design Engineering)

Egor Kloos describes a situation where a (purely visual) designer asks for some changes to a component. There is a misunderstanding where the (code monkey) developer implements the change exactly as requested—but really what was required was both a bug fix and a new variation to the component. Because of the skill siloing: problems.
COMPUTERS
CSS-Tricks

What do you get for using a search input type?

You get an extra-round-y appearance in Safari, which at one time matched the macOS look for search inputs, but not really anymore. I don’t hate the look, except…. Safari totally ignores the font-size you set on it, so careful about that. Unless you smash off the round-y look with -webkit-appearance: none (I guess unprefixed going forward) — then you can, so probably 92% of all websites do this.
COMPUTERS
SamMobile

These are your color choices for the Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung fans are excited to see the next flagship tablet lineup from the company. There have been a few leaks already concerning the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The company will be launching three new models as part of this lineup. The Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab...
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series color options tipped

Samsung did not launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series in 2021 due to the global semiconductor shortage. The successor to the premium Galaxy Tab S7 series is expected to release in early 2022. Ahead of that, we have been learning about these tablets via leaks and certifications for the past few weeks. Today, we get to know about the colors of these devices.
CELL PHONES
CSS-Tricks

The Many Faces of VS Code in the Browser

VS Code is built from web technologies (HTML, CSS, and JavaScript), but dare I say today it’s mostly used a local app that’s installed on your machine. That’s starting to shift, though, as there has been an absolute explosion of places VS Code is becoming available to use on the web. I’d say it’s kind of a big deal, as VS Code isn’t just some editor; it’s the predominant editor used by web developers. Availability on the web means being able to use it without installing software, which is significant for places, like schools, where managing all that is a pain, and computers, like Chromebooks, where you don’t really install local software at all.
SOFTWARE
CSS-Tricks

PHP Date and Time Recipes

Dealing with dates and times is one of those things that can frustrate programmers a lot. At the same time, they are fundamental to software development, used from everything from meta and how things are ordered to time-based triggers and lots in between. Dates and times are prone to errors...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
CSS-Tricks

Cherry-Picking Commits in Git

This article is part of our “Advanced Git” series. Be sure to follow us on Twitter or sign up for our newsletter to hear about the next articles!. In part 5 of this series, we looked at rebasing and merging. Although there are a couple of differences between git merge and git rebase, both commands have the same goal: they integrate changes from one branch into another.
SOFTWARE
BlogHer

4 Things to Always Remember While Building Your Website

You probably want advice on how to leverage your profile on the growing number of social media platforms. Clubhouse, TikTok Instagram…it’s a lot to keep up with! Still, none of those platforms are more important than your website. This is your home base, where you can hone your voice and craft your mission without the direct influence of “likes” and outside opinions. Master your work here and you’ll feel more confident sharing that work on a feed, in a video, or during an audio panel. It’s a strategy that has served Rhonesha Byng well. The founder and CEO of Her Agenda,...
MARKETING
softwareengineeringdaily.com

The Color of Light

Software Engineering Daily checks back in on its old FindCollabs archive. This song is about Katie Owen, wife of Patrick Rafferty. I miss Katie and do not know where she is. I am just hoping to talk to her because we left on pretty good terms when I spoke with her awhile ago but I have not heard from her again, and I know she is religious so she has people looking out for her. I have not practiced much religion, but I feel like religious people take care of me very consistently, for example I like Taxis and Corner Stores. They have been invaluable during the pandemic and I feel like I am in a shrine when I enter.
TECHNOLOGY
hiconsumption.com

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Evo Camera Takes Vintage Photos for the Modern Day

Fujifilm’s illustrious history in crafting handy cameras runs pretty deep. While there are many other subsidiaries that fall under the Japanese conglomerate’s name, they tend to excel at delivering nifty new ways to grab a couple of photos. With a new addition to their Polaroid-like Instax series, the Instax Mini Evo looks to serve as the brand’s flagship geared for the new decade.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

What Does The Red Dot on Top of Your Apple Watch Face Mean?

Lots of different icons appear at the top of the Apple Watch display, depending on what you’re doing. One that you see very regularly is a red dot. It means that there are unread notifications waiting. Explaining The Red Dot on Top of Your Apple Watch. If there is a...
ELECTRONICS

