Morehead State Eagles men's basketball, Xavier Musketeers men's basketball, Xavier Musketeers, Preston Spradlin, Cintas Center. The beginning of the season is just around the corner, but before you know it Big East play will be tipping off. The last non-conference opponent of the season for Xavier will be the Morehead State Eagles. The Muskies will host them at Cintas to cap a non-conference slate of 11 games, 8 of which will be in the friendly confines of home and only 1 of which will be a true roadie. After way too long without basketball in front of fans at the Cintas Center, the Xavier faithful will be faced with a deluge of it in the next month.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO