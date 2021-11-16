Fog Continues To Fill The Sacramento Valley

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a “critical incident” has Highway 99 blocked in both directions several miles north of Sacramento on Tuesday. The incident happened at Highway 99 and Diego Road. Exactly what kind of incident happened is unclear, but both the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway...
Central San Joaquin Valley motorists were expected to face another round of tough driving conditions into late Tuesday morning, as the National Weather Service forecast thick fog to cover the region until about noon. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued by the Weather Service on Monday, with overnight visibility expected...
LAKE TAHOE (AP/CBS13) – The Sugar Bowl Resort at Lake Tahoe has postponed the start of ski season, becoming the third resort in the region to delay their opening days due to uncooperative weather. Sugar Bowl, on the north side of Lake Tahoe, had planned to open Friday and did...
LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF/AP) — Uncooperative weather forced the Sugar Bowl Resort at Lake Tahoe to postpone the start of its ski season, becoming the third resort in the region to delay their opening. Sugar Bowl, on the north side of Lake Tahoe, had planned to open Friday and did...
CHICAGO (CBS) — The low for Tuesday night is 35 with fair skies. Southwest winds Wednesday will be strongest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with gusts to 40 mph at that time. This could create issues with high profile vehicles and possibly cause airport runway adjustments. The southwest flow will carry temperatures into the 50s.
OAKLAND (BCN) – The East Bay Regional Park District is encouraging people to have a Green Friday alternative to the holiday shopping of Black Friday this week by waiving fees at all parks in the district for the day. The fees will be waived for park entrances and activities such...
Comments / 0