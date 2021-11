The Jefferson Rotary Club Charity Auction is coming up next week and people can start bidding on some of the items soon. This year will be a hybrid version of the auction, which made over $30,000 last year when it was completely online, but this year, there will be items for bid online as well as in-person. Travis Dvorak is with the auction committee and says there will be over 40 items listed for online bidding, which starts on Saturday.

