NBA

Celtics vs. Cavaliers: 6 prop bets for Monday's game

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Boston Celtics will get a second chance in Cleveland on Monday, after blowing a 19-point lead against the Cavaliers on Saturday. Dennis Schroder scored 28 points to lead the Celtics in that game, but Boston was outscored 29-15 in the fourth quarter and dropped to 6-7 on the season in the loss.

Monday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston (Celtics) and Bally Sports Ohio (Cavaliers).

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Celtics-Cavaliers showdown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

IN THIS ARTICLE
