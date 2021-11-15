Celtics vs. Cavaliers: 6 prop bets for Monday's game

The Boston Celtics will get a second chance in Cleveland on Monday, after blowing a 19-point lead against the Cavaliers on Saturday. Dennis Schroder scored 28 points to lead the Celtics in that game, but Boston was outscored 29-15 in the fourth quarter and dropped to 6-7 on the season in the loss.

Monday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston (Celtics) and Bally Sports Ohio (Cavaliers).

