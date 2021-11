Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off of a very impressive season where he won the NBA championship while also claiming Finals MVP. He is one of the best players in the world right now and to start this season, he has picked up from where he left off. He is making it look very easy right now and there is no reason why the Bucks can't replicate some of the success they had last season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO