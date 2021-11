The Phoenix Suns continue to tread water without starting center Deandre Ayton. Coming off a stellar win against the Atlanta Hawks, the Valley Boys currently look like a threatening force all the same. But regardless, they still seem incomplete without their star big man. JaVale McGee and Frank Kaminsky have filled the void left behind by Ayton quite admirably thus far, but even amidst the winning, everyone still knows that this team is at its best with Ayton on the floor.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO