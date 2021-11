I understand that spending that much money on any clothing is over the top but I had a good reason. If you've ever gone clothes shopping you already know that if budget is something you are trying to follow there are certain stores that you need to stay away from. Anytime my teenage daughter askes me to take her shopping there are a few stores that I refuse to even walk into. I won't name any of them but if you have kids you know the stores I'm talking about...LOL!

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO