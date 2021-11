NEW ORLEANS – On Nov. 7, Children’s Hospital New Orleans celebrated the grand opening of its expanded campus. “Today, we celebrate the completion of the $300 million transformation of our campus, an unprecedented investment in child health for Louisiana and the Gulf South,” said John R. Nickens IV, the hospital’s president and CEO, at the event. “What’s most exciting is what this new day means for the children and families we serve. Together, with our academic partners at LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine, we are poised to take on the health challenges our kids and communities are facing by offering the highest level of pediatric care, right here in Louisiana.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO