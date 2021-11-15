ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Nas X And Boyfriend Set To Appear On “The Maury Show”

By Kim SoMajor
thesource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Lil Nas X is airing out his relationship drama on the infamous daytime show The Maury Show. The 22-year-old “Industry Baby” artist’ will appear on the November 17th episode to confront his now ex-boyfriend, Yai Ariza. If the teaser is any indication, Yai has a lot of explaining...

thesource.com

Comments / 12

Related
Distractify

Lil Nas X's Father Has Clapped Back at Boosie Badazz on Social Media Over Anti-Gay Rant

All parents make it a point to teach their kids right from wrong while also defending their honor. From Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade clapping back at naysayers spewing hate toward their daughter, Zaya, to DaBaby’s baby mama, Meme, addressing trolls talking about their daughter, Serenity, parents will always show up for their children. And Lil Nas X’s parents are no different.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

DaBaby's Other Baby Mama MeMe 'Laughing at' DaniLeigh Amid Drama

Amid her ongoing drama with the rapper, the 'Yellow Bone' singer is also exchanging shades online with his other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani. AceShowbiz - DaBaby and DaniLeigh's ongoing drama is not the only thing that the latter has to deal with. The "Yellow Bone" singer is also feuding online with the rapper's other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Lil Nas X’s Fake Maury Episode Is Basically Kroll Show

Between the People pregnancy photo shoot and his fake “Montero” daytime TV talk show, Lil Nas X is obsessed with a certain flavor of throwback tabloid culture. And he’s really, really good at parodying it. On Wednesday, the “Industry Baby” singer released a follow-up video to his “That’s What I Want” music video … in the form of a full-length episode of the Maury show. Just in case you passed out after the music video’s steamy locker-room make-out scene, it goes on to show Lil Nas X get his heart broken when he discovers his linebacker BF has a wife and child. Now, Montero gets his comeuppance on the Maury set, with a very game Maury Povich marshaling a paternity and lie-detector test while Lil Nas X makes out with Yai and antagonizes his wife, Ashley. It plays like the most chaotic long-form improv you’ve ever seen. Lil Nas X goes from baiting Ashley (forgetting her name, doubling down on his theory that she’s a cheater) to having his own dramatic moment of stomping off the set. It’s further proof that Lil Nas X needs his own Kroll Show revival.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X’s ‘Maury’ Video Collaboration Features a Proposal, Paternity Test, More Drama

Lil Nas X and Maury have collaborated on a segment made for “entertainment purposes,” which was based on the storyline in the rapper’s “That’s What I Want” video. In a trailer preceding the release of the full video on Wednesday, Montero, aka Lil Nas X, finds out his boyfriend Yai Ariza is married to a woman named Ashley who doesn’t know about the affair. Ashley has a four-year-old child named Noah, and it’s also unclear whether Ariza is the father. In the new 20-minute-plus episode about their “unbelievable love triangle,” as the host Maury Povich describes it, the involved parties home...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X to Reveal the ‘Most Scandalous’ Love Triangle… on ‘Maury’?

Lil Nas X is getting ready to dish on Maury this Wednesday about the love triangle inspiration behind “That’s What I Want” — and he’s dropped a trailer spilling the details. The new clip opens with footage from the song’s video, which depicts the backstory of a very real love triangle. The video depicts Lil Nas X and his boyfriend Yai Ariza’s steamy romance and then the rapper’s discovery that Ariza is actually married to a woman named Ashley who has a four-year-old child. Six weeks after dropping the visual, he and the involved parties appear on Maury to open up...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Killed It This Halloween With Two Iconic Costumes

Halloween is finally here and throughout the weekend, we have been blessed with some truly incredible costumes. From Instagram models to NBA players to rappers, there have been plenty of great get-ups to go around. It feels like everyone is trying to one-up each other, and there are even some who have decided to go with two separate costumes.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Big Sean Poses With 65,000 Bees as He Releases New Song 'What a Life' Ft. Hit-Boy

On his new track, the 'I Don't F**k With You' rapper reflects on his ups and downs while living under the spotlight, including the time when he ' almost died twice.'. AceShowbiz - Big Sean has taken a bold step to celebrate the release of his new song, "What a Life" featuring Hit-Boy. When dropping the track, the "I Don't F**k With You" spitter shared some pictures of him being covered with 65,000 bees.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodmorningamerica.com

Lil Nas X reflects on 'hyper-masculinity' in hip-hop: 'Change is happening'

Lil Nas X reflected on how being an openly gay rapper has impacted the landscape in the hip-hop industry in a cover interview with GQ published Monday. Asked about his role in breaking down "hyper-masculinity" in hip-hop, the Grammy-winning artist acknowledged that his presence and success in the industry has helped break down those barriers.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Gorilla Glue Girl Records Song About Ordeal, Snubbed by Nicki Minaj

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lil Nas X Brings A Dramatic Love Triangle to ‘Maury’: Watch

Lil Nas X‘s hilariously dramatic love triangle from his “That’s What I Want” video has made its way to daytime television. On Wednesday (Nov. 17), the 22-year-old appeared on The Maury Show for an episode titled “LEAVE YOUR WIFE FOR ME TODAY…THAT’S WHAT I WANT!” where he continued the plot of his video in the hopes of forming a true relationship with Yai — his fellow football team player turned lover — without Yai’s wife, Ashley, in the picture.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Lil Nas X’s brother trashes Boosie

The family of Lil Nas X has formed a protective circle around the superstar rapper after Boosie Badazz chucked homophobic bombs at the “Old Town Road” emcee in the past week. Lil Nas X’s father, R.L. Stafford, was the first to take a swing at Boosie, 38, by telling the...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Lil Nas X fan aggressively confronts Boosie (video)

A man who claimed to be the uncle of Lil Nas X aggressively confronted Boosie Badazz at a store recently and the post up nearly turned violent. In a video that has gone viral, a man dressed in a purple jacket and stunner shades, aggressively walked up to Boosie and let him know that Nas X was his “niece,” and informed the Baton Rouge rapper that he’d get violent because of the comments made against Nas X.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy