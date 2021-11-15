ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox: F.E.A.R. Series, Manhunt, and More Now Backwards Compatible

By October Keegan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two years since Xbox ended its Backwards Compatability program, which saw a selection of titles from across both Xbox and Xbox 360 being made available on Xbox One systems. It was pretty awesome, but sadly left a lot of great titles out, with a huge chunk of the Xbox...

Xbox Adds Over 70 New Games to Backward Compatibility in Final Update

Microsoft has announced that 76 games are arriving today in the Xbox backward compatibility library. Announced during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Event, over 70 games will make up what is being called the final update to the backward compatibility program in celebration of two decades of the console. This list includes some notable fan-favorite games being added such as the Max Payne trilogy, NIER, the F.E.A.R series, and TimeSplitters 2, among many others. The games added today will support Auto HDR on Xbox Series X/S consoles with the titles from the original Xbox also receiving a resolution increase.
Max Payne 3 relisted on Saudi Arabian Xbox store, fuelling backwards compatibility rumours

In more odd Xbox Marketplace news, Max Payne 3 has been relisted on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace, fuelling recent backwards compatibility rumours. Recently, 11 original Xbox games were spotted on the old Xbox Marketplace storefront, feeding rumours that Microsoft could be bringing back the Backwards Compatibility program. Among these games were Max Payne and Max Payne 2, but, as spotted by the folks over on r/xboxone, Max Payne 3, which was delisted from storefronts, has now randomly appeared on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace and can be purchased for 75 Saudi riyals (about $20). This is strange considering servers for Max Payne 3 shut down in September this year, which leads us to think that this could be some sort of mistake or that Microsoft is testing something out.
Xbox backwards compatibility program adds over 70 games including Max Payne and Fear trilogies

As part of today’s Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration livestream, numerous titles were announced to be coming to the Xbox backwards compatibility program, along with some FPS Boost surprises. As of today, Xbox Series X/S owners can enjoy over 70 additional titles ranging from smaller cult classics to more mainstream hits. Of particular note, the entirety of the Max Payne and Fear trilogies are now playable on a modern Xbox console for the first time.
Xbox Series X|S Are Backwards Compatible With Over 70 More Games

Backwards compatibility has been a shaky concept ever since the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, and that trend continues to today. However, according to Tech Radar, Microsoft just announced that the Xbox Series X|S will be backwards compatible with more than 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. The Series...
Microsoft’s Xbox Backward Compatibility Returns With 76 New Games

Microsoft placed its Xbox backward compatibility effort on hold two years ago, but it’s back today with a final catalog update. Microsoft is releasing 76 new titles to the backward compatibility library today to commemorate Xbox’s 20th anniversary. The whole Max Payne series, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II are among the shockingly lengthy list of additions.
Ruined King: A League of Legends story just got a surprise launch with PS5 and Xbox Series X compatibility

Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, the first two games from League of Legends developer Riot Games' publishing arm, are out now. Publisher Riot Forge revealed that Ruined King, a strategy game originally due to release in 'early 2021', would also be releasing today, and will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions coming soon via free upgrades and with backwards compatibility. The game was delayed out of its original window in December 2020, and there's been little mention of it since.
EA Is Shutting Down Skate 2's Online Servers, And It Just Joined Xbox's Backwards Compatibility Program

Yesterday, Xbox announced 76 new titles would be joining its Backwards Compatible program. One of them was EA's 2009 skateboarding game, Skate 2. Now, as highlighted by the game's fans, EA will actually be closing down the game's online services for both Xbox and PlayStation next month on 10th December. It's not been an "easy decision" to make, according to EA. It's also resulted in some frustration being directed at the third-party publishing giant over on sites like Reddit.
