Town Council Update

RECEIVED: 11/11/21 at 9:47 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Post-Public Hearing Deliberations and Recommendations: Zoning Bylaw – Article 14 - Temporary Zoning regarding Permitting for Certain Uses during the COVID-19 Emergency and its Aftermath; Zoning Bylaw – Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-Use Buildings and Article 12, Definitions; Zoning Bylaw – Official Zoning Map – Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect Street; Zoning Bylaw – Article 7 Parking and Access Regulations. Recommendations for Appointments to Zoning Board of Appeals – Associate Member Vacancy. Public Comment. Amendment of October 26, 2021 Meeting Minutes, Adoption of November 9, 2021 Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
