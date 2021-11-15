Town Council Update

The Winamac Town Council members recently adopted a trash collection ordinance that includes a fee to pay the cost of that collection. The ordinance states that an owner of a commercial lot gets two toters and the owner of a residential and apartment complex shall be allowed one toter. The residential customers will pay a collection fee of $5.00 where curbside garbage, refuse, and sanitary collection and disposal service is provided. Commercial owners will pay $10.00.

WINAMAC, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO