Town Council Update

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeeting agendas and updates are issued from the Town Clerk’s Office. To receive these by email or text, sign up for Carrboro Town News at townofcarrboro.org/signup. Civic involvement is a valued tradition in our community. Reach the Town Council with your ideas, views, and questions at council@townofcarrboro.org. Coming Up....

wkvi.com

Winamac Town Council Adopts Trash Collection Ordinance

The Winamac Town Council members recently adopted a trash collection ordinance that includes a fee to pay the cost of that collection. The ordinance states that an owner of a commercial lot gets two toters and the owner of a residential and apartment complex shall be allowed one toter. The residential customers will pay a collection fee of $5.00 where curbside garbage, refuse, and sanitary collection and disposal service is provided. Commercial owners will pay $10.00.
WINAMAC, IN
La Grande Observer

Joe Town resigns from Wallowa City Council

WALLOWA — Long-time Councilman Joe Town submitted his letter of resignation to the Wallowa City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16, citing health reasons. His letter stated that he wished to step down as council president effective immediately and as a councilman Dec. 31. “I talked with Joe this...
WALLOWA, OR
amherstma.gov

Special Meeting of the Town Council and School Committee - Four Towns Meeting

REV: 11/19/21 at 12:56 pm. RECEIVED: 11/16/21 at 12:04 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Welcome. Budget basics and assessment methods. Town by Town Sharing of financial constraints and preferred assessment method. Guidance for Finance Director on assessment methods for next meeting. Next meeting Date and Agenda. Items not anticipated 48 hours in advance of the meeting.
AMHERST, MA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Town Council talks train stoppages, Christmas in Shepherdstown

SHEPHERDSTOWN — The Shepherdstown Town Council held its monthly meeting in November for the first time on Facebook Live, broadcasting from Town Hall. The Nov. 9 meeting covered a variety of topics, ranging from Christmas in Shepherdstown to the Market House reconstruction. Due to the in-person attendance of the meeting...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator November 19 Report to Council

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s November 19 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

City council overrides mayor’s veto of Buckhead mixed-use development

The Atlanta City Council voted Monday to override Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ veto of a mixed-use development around Church at Wieuca in Buckhead. Greenstone Properties, the developer behind the Parkway 400 and 14th + Spring projects, plans to build a 300 unit apartment building, 38 townhomes, and a 440,000-square-foot office building. The sanctuary of the […] The post City council overrides mayor’s veto of Buckhead mixed-use development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Reflector

Warsaw native re-elected to the Carrboro Town Council

WARSAW — Barbara Middleton-Foushee, a Warsaw native, was recently re-elected to the Carrboro Town Council, leading the ticket for the town council race with 3,748 votes capturing 32.38% of the total votes. “My family didn’t have a whole lot but we got by with what we had. I grew up...
WARSAW, NC
townofchapelhill.org

Summary: Chapel Hill Town Council Virtual Meeting

The Chapel Hill Town Council met Wednesday, November 17, to conduct business on the following agenda: townofchapelhill.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/18853/15. To view the meeting video, visit chapelhill.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=7&clip_id=5283. Agenda. Consent. The Council approved six items by consent. To see the complete consent agenda, visit chapelhill.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=884075&GUID=C5732CC3-4ED7-4FB7-8CF1-A4A2F8369901&Options=&Search=. Information. The Council received in its packet the Upcoming...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
communityadvocate.com

Hudson Town Meeting rejects zoning bylaw update

HUDSON – Hudson Town Meeting voters rejected an article that would have amended and recodified Hudson’s zoning bylaws, Nov. 15. Voters also said “no” to a separate article that would have added $100 fines for zoning bylaw violations. Speaking during Town Meeting, Zoning Board of Appeals member Jason Mauro said...
HUDSON, MA
NWI.com

Lake County assessor visits Griffith Town Council

GRIFFITH — It was "good news-bad news" from the Town Council on Tuesday as Griffith exits Calumet Township and joins North Township. The bad news is that property reassessments will be higher because of the recent rise in real estate values. To start the meeting, Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd,...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
amherstma.gov

Town Services and Outreach Committee of the Town Council

REVISED: 11/15/21 at 4:00 pm. RECEIVED: 11/15/21 at 6:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Town Manager appointments filed with the Town Clerk: Health Director, Director of Senior Services, Council on Aging, Elementary School Building Committee, and Public Art Commission. Regulation of residential parking: Kendrick Place: Discussion, Motion and vote. Committee Review Criteria for Evaluating Residential Parking Requests: Discussion of revisions, Motion and vote. Reorganization Plans: Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service & Diversity Equity & Inclusion office: Discussion. Proposed revision to Zoning Bylaw Article 7: Discussion. Committee Transition Report: Discussion. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Approval of 10/21 meeting minutes. Discussion of Fall 2021 Work Plan and outstanding referrals. Public Comment.
AMHERST, MA
padailypost.com

New member appointed to town council but he may be a placeholder

The Atherton City Council tonight (Nov. 15) picked a replacement for Councilman Mike Lempres, who resigned in order to move to Paris. In a 3-1 vote, council members Elizabeth Lewis, Bill Widmer and Rick DeGolia voted for Finance and Audit Committee member Bob Polito to fill the rest of Lempres’ term, which expires next November.
ATHERTON, CA
wglt.org

Normal Town Council approves underpass design contract

The Normal Town Council has taken the next step toward building the estimated $23 million underpass project linking Uptown and Uptown South via a below-grade crossing of the Amtrak and Union Pacific tracks. The contract approved Monday night is for Phase II and III of engineering and design that will...
NORMAL, IL
Daily Tar Heel

The Carrboro Town Council creates bike share program

The Carrboro Town Council has been focusing on the development of a bike share system since the creation of its 2009 Bicycle Transportation Plan, and on Nov. 9, they provided updates on their service, which will connect Carrboro, Chapel Hill and UNC through one system. Following a presentation by Carrboro...
CARRBORO, NC
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Town Council president fined $2,000 by BOE

The Rhode Island Board of Elections (BOE) has fined Johnston Town Council President Robert Russo $2,000 following a campaign finance audit. According to Richard E. Thornton, the state’s Director of Campaign Finance, Russo paid the fine in full on Nov. 8. “I’ve been in office 28 years now and never...
JOHNSTON, RI
West Virginian

Alderson Town Council To Discuss Beginning Of Mayor Removal Process

At the request of a council member, the Alderson Town Council will consider beginning removal proceedings against Mayor Travis Copenhaver in the December meeting. Shortly before the Thursday, November 11, meeting ended, Councilmember Charlie Lobban called for council to discuss the charges against Copenhaver and the consideration for removal proceedings to begin. Copenhaver called for […] The post Alderson Town Council To Discuss Beginning Of Mayor Removal Process appeared first on The West Virginian.
ALDERSON, WV
Westerly Sun

Westerly Town Council to review town's regulations on tattoo businesses

WESTERLY — Town officials have agreed to take a look at the municipal zoning code to determine whether current regulations and restrictions related to tattoo parlors are outdated, as well as whether inconsistencies have allowed salons in the town to offer tattoo services. Town Council President Sharon Ahern said she...
WESTERLY, RI
fox44news.com

Killeen City Council member hosting ‘Time for Action Town Hall’

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen City Councilwoman At-Large is looking to bring together community organizations working with youth and families. Mellisa Brown will be hosting a Time for Action Town Hall on Wednesday, November 17. She will also be sharing a recent personal event which happened, and will announce a new program for youth which has been in development with some of the community advocates.
KILLEEN, TX
Stanly News & Press

Norwood Town Council listens to recommendations for revitalization plan

At the November Norwood Town Council, the commissioners listened to a presentation from a group recommending improvements as part of the town’s revitalization plan. Doug Burns of Construction Professionals Network Institute, Inc. (CPNI) spoke at the meeting. The 501 (c)(3) group combines professionals in the construction business with community service projects throughout the state.
NORWOOD, NC
amherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 11/11/21 at 9:47 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Post-Public Hearing Deliberations and Recommendations: Zoning Bylaw – Article 14 - Temporary Zoning regarding Permitting for Certain Uses during the COVID-19 Emergency and its Aftermath; Zoning Bylaw – Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-Use Buildings and Article 12, Definitions; Zoning Bylaw – Official Zoning Map – Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect Street; Zoning Bylaw – Article 7 Parking and Access Regulations. Recommendations for Appointments to Zoning Board of Appeals – Associate Member Vacancy. Public Comment. Amendment of October 26, 2021 Meeting Minutes, Adoption of November 9, 2021 Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA

