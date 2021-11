BAYONNE RECYCLING ADVISORY FOR THANKSGIVING DAY IN PICK-UP ZONE 2 (16th STREET TO 32ND STREET) Residents and business owners in Pick-Up Zone 2 (16th Street to 32nd Street) are advised not to set out their recycling on Wednesday, November 24, for collection on Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving Day. There will be no recycling pick-ups on Thursday, November 25, because the recycling transfer facility will be closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Residents and businesses in that zone should hold back their paper, cardboard, cans, and bottles until the following week. This advisory applies only to Zone 2.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO