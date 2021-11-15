ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Time-Frequency Attention for Monaural Speech Enhancement

By Qiquan Zhang, Qi Song, Zhaoheng Ni, Aaron Nicolson, Haizhou Li
Most studies on speech enhancement generally don't consider the energy distribution of speech in time-frequency (T-F) representation, which is important for accurate prediction of mask or spectra. In this paper, we present...

Inter-channel Conv-TasNet for multichannel speech enhancement

Speech enhancement in multichannel settings has been realized by utilizing the spatial information embedded in multiple microphone signals. Moreover, deep neural networks (DNNs) have been recently advanced in this field; however, studies on the efficient multichannel network structure fully exploiting spatial information and inter-channel relationships is still in its early stages. In this study, we propose an end-to-end time-domain speech enhancement network that can facilitate the use of inter-channel relationships at individual layers of a DNN. The proposed technique is based on a fully convolutional time-domain audio separation network (Conv-TasNet), originally developed for speech separation tasks. We extend Conv-TasNet into several forms that can handle multichannel input signals and learn inter-channel relationships. To this end, we modify the encoder-mask-decoder structures of the network to be compatible with 3-D tensors defined over spatial channels, features, and time dimensions. In particular, we conduct extensive parameter analyses on the convolution structure and propose independent assignment of the depthwise and 1$\times$1 convolution layers to the feature and spatial dimensions, respectively. We demonstrate that the enriched inter-channel information from the proposed network plays a significant role in suppressing noisy signals impinging from various directions. The proposed inter-channel Conv-TasNet outperforms the state-of-the-art multichannel variants of neural networks, even with one-tenth of their parameter size. The performance of the proposed model is evaluated using the CHiME-3 dataset, which exhibits a remarkable improvement in SDR, PESQ, and STOI.
COMPUTERS
Uformer: A Unet based dilated complex & real dual-path conformer network for simultaneous speech enhancement and dereverberation

Complex spectrum and magnitude are considered as two major features of speech enhancement and dereverberation. Traditional approaches always treat these two features separately, ignoring their underlying relationship. In this paper, we proposem Uformer, a Unet based dilated complex & real dual-path conformer network in both complex and magnitude domain for simultaneous speech enhancement and dereverberation. We exploit time attention (TA) and dilated convolution (DC) to leverage local and global contextual information and frequency attention (FA) to model dimensional information. These three sub-modules contained in the proposed dilated complex & real dual-path conformer module effectively improve the speech enhancement and dereverberation performance. Furthermore, hybrid encoder and decoder are adopted to simultaneously model the complex spectrum and magnitude and promote the information interaction between two domains. Encoder decoder attention is also applied to enhance the interaction between encoder and decoder. Our experimental results outperform all SOTA time and complex domain models objectively and subjectively. Specifically, Uformer reaches 3.6032 DNSMOS on the blind test set of Interspeech 2021 DNS Challenge, which outperforms all top-performed models. We also carry out ablation experiments to tease apart all proposed sub-modules that are most important.
COMPUTERS
OSSEM: one-shot speaker adaptive speech enhancement using meta learning

Although deep learning (DL) has achieved notable progress in speech enhancement (SE), further research is still required for a DL-based SE system to adapt effectively and efficiently to particular speakers. In this study, we propose a novel meta-learning-based speaker-adaptive SE approach (called OSSEM) that aims to achieve SE model adaptation in a one-shot manner. OSSEM consists of a modified transformer SE network and a speaker-specific masking (SSM) network. In practice, the SSM network takes an enrolled speaker embedding extracted using ECAPA-TDNN to adjust the input noisy feature through masking. To evaluate OSSEM, we designed a modified Voice Bank-DEMAND dataset, in which one utterance from the testing set was used for model adaptation, and the remaining utterances were used for testing the performance. Moreover, we set restrictions allowing the enhancement process to be conducted in real time, and thus designed OSSEM to be a causal SE system. Experimental results first show that OSSEM can effectively adapt a pretrained SE model to a particular speaker with only one utterance, thus yielding improved SE results. Meanwhile, OSSEM exhibits a competitive performance compared to state-of-the-art causal SE systems.
COMPUTERS
S-DCCRN: Super Wide Band DCCRN with learnable complex feature for speech enhancement

In speech enhancement, complex neural network has shown promising performance due to their effectiveness in processing complex-valued spectrum. Most of the recent speech enhancement approaches mainly focus on wide-band signal with a sampling rate of 16K Hz. However, research on super wide band (e.g., 32K Hz) or even full-band (48K) denoising is still lacked due to the difficulty of modeling more frequency bands and particularly high frequency components. In this paper, we extend our previous deep complex convolution recurrent neural network (DCCRN) substantially to a super wide band version -- S-DCCRN, to perform speech denoising on speech of 32K Hz sampling rate. We first employ a cascaded sub-band and full-band processing module, which consists of two small-footprint DCCRNs -- one operates on sub-band signal and one operates on full-band signal, aiming at benefiting from both local and global frequency information. Moreover, instead of simply adopting the STFT feature as input, we use a complex feature encoder trained in an end-to-end manner to refine the information of different frequency bands. We also use a complex feature decoder to revert the feature to time-frequency domain. Finally, a learnable spectrum compression method is adopted to adjust the energy of different frequency bands, which is beneficial for neural network learning. The proposed model, S-DCCRN, has surpassed PercepNet as well as several competitive models and achieves state-of-the-art performance in terms of speech quality and intelligibility. Ablation studies also demonstrate the effectiveness of different contributions.
SCIENCE
Towards Intelligibility-Oriented Audio-Visual Speech Enhancement

Existing deep learning (DL) based speech enhancement approaches are generally optimised to minimise the distance between clean and enhanced speech features. These often result in improved speech quality however they suffer from a lack of generalisation and may not deliver the required speech intelligibility in real noisy situations. In an attempt to address these challenges, researchers have explored intelligibility-oriented (I-O) loss functions and integration of audio-visual (AV) information for more robust speech enhancement (SE). In this paper, we introduce DL based I-O SE algorithms exploiting AV information, which is a novel and previously unexplored research direction. Specifically, we present a fully convolutional AV SE model that uses a modified short-time objective intelligibility (STOI) metric as a training cost function. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work that exploits the integration of AV modalities with an I-O based loss function for SE. Comparative experimental results demonstrate that our proposed I-O AV SE framework outperforms audio-only (AO) and AV models trained with conventional distance-based loss functions, in terms of standard objective evaluation measures when dealing with unseen speakers and noises.
TECHNOLOGY
Unsupervised Speech Enhancement with speech recognition embedding and disentanglement losses

Speech enhancement has recently achieved great success with various deep learning methods. However, most conventional speech enhancement systems are trained with supervised methods that impose two significant challenges. First, a majority of training datasets for speech enhancement systems are synthetic. When mixing clean speech and noisy corpora to create the synthetic datasets, domain mismatches occur between synthetic and real-world recordings of noisy speech or audio. Second, there is a trade-off between increasing speech enhancement performance and degrading speech recognition (ASR) performance. Thus, we propose an unsupervised loss function to tackle those two problems. Our function is developed by extending the MixIT loss function with speech recognition embedding and disentanglement loss. Our results show that the proposed function effectively improves the speech enhancement performance compared to a baseline trained in a supervised way on the noisy VoxCeleb dataset. While fully unsupervised training is unable to exceed the corresponding baseline, with joint super- and unsupervised training, the system is able to achieve similar speech quality and better ASR performance than the best supervised baseline.
TECHNOLOGY
BLOOM-Net: Blockwise Optimization for Masking Networks Toward Scalable and Efficient Speech Enhancement

In this paper, we present a blockwise optimization method for masking-based networks (BLOOM-Net) for training scalable speech enhancement networks. Here, we design our network with a residual learning scheme and train the internal separator blocks sequentially to obtain a scalable masking-based deep neural network for speech enhancement. Its scalability lets it adjust the run-time complexity based on the test-time resource constraints: once deployed, the model can alter its complexity dynamically depending on the test time environment. To this end, we modularize our models in that they can flexibly accommodate varying needs for enhancement performance and constraints on the resources, incurring minimal memory or training overhead due to the added scalability. Our experiments on speech enhancement demonstrate that the proposed blockwise optimization method achieves the desired scalability with only a slight performance degradation compared to corresponding models trained end-to-end.
COMPUTERS
An enhancement of the fast time-domain boundary element method for the three-dimensional wave equation

Our objective is to stabilise and accelerate the time-domain boundary element method (TDBEM) for the three-dimensional wave equation. To overcome the potential time instability, we considered using the Burton--Miller-type boundary integral equation (BMBIE) instead of the ordinary boundary integral equation (OBIE), which consists of the single- and double-layer potentials. In addition, we introduced a smooth temporal basis, i.e. the B-spline temporal basis of order $d$, whereas $d=1$ was used together with the OBIE in a previous study [Takahashi 2014]. Corresponding to these new techniques, we generalised the interpolation-based fast multipole method that was developed in \cite{takahashi2014}. In particular, we constructed the multipole-to-local formula (M2L) so that even for $d\ge 2$ we can maintain the computational complexity of the entire algorithm, i.e. $O(N_{\rm s}^{1+\delta} N_{\rm t})$, where $N_{\rm s}$ and $N_{\rm t}$ denote the number of boundary elements and the number of time steps, respectively, and $\delta$ is theoretically estimated as $1/3$ or $1/2$. The numerical examples indicated that the BMBIE is indispensable for solving the homogeneous Dirichlet problem, but the order $d$ cannot exceed 1 owing to the doubtful cancellation of significant digits when calculating the corresponding layer potentials. In regard to the homogeneous Neumann problem, the previous TDBEM based on the OBIE with $d=1$ can be unstable, whereas it was found that the BMBIE with $d=2$ can be stable and accurate. The present study will enhance the usefulness of the TDBEM for 3D scalar wave problems.
MATHEMATICS
Reinforcement Learning on Human Decision Models for Uniquely Collaborative AI Teammates

In 2021 the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory held an internal challenge to develop artificially intelligent (AI) agents that could excel at the collaborative card game Hanabi. Agents were evaluated on their ability to play with human players whom the agents had never previously encountered. This study details the development of the agent that won the challenge by achieving a human-play average score of 16.5, outperforming the current state-of-the-art for human-bot Hanabi scores. The winning agent's development consisted of observing and accurately modeling the author's decision making in Hanabi, then training with a behavioral clone of the author. Notably, the agent discovered a human-complementary play style by first mimicking human decision making, then exploring variations to the human-like strategy that led to higher simulated human-bot scores. This work examines in detail the design and implementation of this human compatible Hanabi teammate, as well as the existence and implications of human-complementary strategies and how they may be explored for more successful applications of AI in human machine teams.
COMPUTERS
