Caretaker Facilities - Part-time

Pay: KR3 (£18425 FTE)

Start Date: January 2022 (subject to DBS)

The Stour Academy Trust are looking to appoint a caretaker to oversee the maintenance and site duties at Adisham CE Primary School and Water Meadows Primary School. We are looking for a pro-active, adaptable and positive individual to join our team. This role is vital for ensuring the maintenance of the school premises, buildings and equipment to ensure the safety of pupils, staff and visitors.

Due to the location of the schools and responsibility for two sites the successful candidate must have a full UK driving licence and their own vehicle. (If travel between the schools is required during a working day the mileage is claimable.)

The role includes responsibility for:

  • Site Security
  • General maintenance, repairs, cleaning and decorating
  • Regular fire, water and alarm tests and record keeping

This role is:

  • 20 hours per week
  • Term time working plus 3 weeks during school holidays
  • Pro-rata'd KR3 salary - approximately £9005 per year

The successful candidate will have previous experience of building maintenance and knowledge of basic plumbing, joinery, electrical and decorating repair. Basic computer skills preferred but not essential.

We are seeking applicants that can act on their own initiative, dealing with any unexpected problems that may arise with a positive attitude.

We offer our staff:

  • Full induction
  • Ever evolving work-life balance package including access to free confidential counselling
  • An additional day’s paid leave per academic year*
  • Staff not expected to respond to e-mails after 6.00pm or at weekends

*After the completion of two years’ continuous service.

Our Facebook pages for Adisham and Water Meadows are regularly updated and will give you an excellent idea of what life at our schools is like every day but we would love to welcome you to visit our schools. Please get in touch with the office to arrange a visit!

Our school and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Please note that references will be requested prior to interview, at least one reference must be from your most recent employer.

Candidates who are invited for interview will be required to bring with them photo ID (either a valid driving licence or passport)

Closing Date: 25/11/2021 at 10:00

Interviews: wb 6 Dec (subject to references)

Information about the trust

Join a supportive and collaborative network of staff at The Stour Academy Trust.

For new teachers we offer a supportive start to your career. Our induction process ensures that the appropriate guidance, support, training, expectations and observations are provided through a structured but flexible individualised programme.

"Staff feel well supported and appreciate the range of training and professional development opportunities available within the trust. Newly qualified teachers and those new to the school are particularly well supported." Ofsted 2018 Finberry Primary School

Experienced Teachers:- Looking for more responsibility or greater professional development? The Stour Academy Trust can offer experienced teachers the opportunity to take on leadership responsibilities with rapid career progression in our successful and growing Trust.

Supported by a network of teachers, the Trusts collaborative model of working in Hubs allows all teachers access to resources, experience and opportunities that are just not available to those working in stand alone schools.

Our staffing structure places teachers on a clear career pathway, presenting numerous opportunities for further leadership or curriculum responsibilities.

Individualised support from Lead Practioners - The Stour Academy Trust utilises Lead Practioners to support all its teachers to be outstanding.

As experienced coaches and mentors, Lead Practioners support individual teachers by planning lessons together, modelling teaching, sharing best practice in developmental marking, demonstrating the effective use of TAs, observing teaching and providing constructive feedback in a positive environment.

Teachers working with our Lead Practioners have shown significant improvements in their teaching, leaving them feeling more confident and secure in their ability to deliver a positive impact on pupil learning.

Benefits - Full induction process ~ Structured but flexible programme to support teachers in their NQT year ~ Ever evolving work-life balance package including the chance to have PPA time at home every fortnight ~ Support from a network of experienced teachers ~ Excellent career development opportunities

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

