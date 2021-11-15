Day Nursery Lunchtime Assistant

Part time, all year round. Term time only

11:30am to 2:30pm (Monday – Friday) – 15 hours per week

We’re looking for a new member of our team to work under the direction and instruction of senior staff, supervising children during the lunch time period, in nursery rooms and school premises. Ensuring the conduct, welfare, safety, physical and mental wellbeing of pupils and maintenance of good order and discipline, you will also provide a positive role model to the pupils at all times.

For further details and an application form, please visit our website via the button below.

Closing date: 5th December 2021

Berkhamsted is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff and visitors to adopt a child centred and coordinated approach to child protection and safeguarding.