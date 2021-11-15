Caretaker Facilities - Part-time

Pay: KR3 (£18425 FTE)

Start Date: January 2022 (subject to DBS being returned)

Sturry CE Primary School are looking to appoint a caretaker. We are looking for a pro-active, adaptable and positive individual to join our team. This role is vital for ensuring the maintenance of the school premises, buildings and equipment to ensure the safety of pupils, staff and visitors.

The role includes responsibility for:

Site Security

General maintenance, repairs, cleaning and decorating

Regular fire, water and alarm tests and record keeping

This role is:

30 hours per week

Term time working plus 5 weeks during school holidays

Pro-rata'd KR3 salary - approximately £14,167 per year

The successful candidate will have previous experience of building maintenance and knowledge of basic plumbing, joinery, electrical and decorating repair. Basic computer skills preferred but not essential.

We are seeking applicants that can act on their own initiative, dealing with any unexpected problems that may arise with a positive attitude.

We offer our staff:

Full induction

Ever evolving work-life balance package including access to free confidential counselling

An additional day’s paid leave per academic year*

Staff not expected to respond to e-mails after 6.00pm or at weekends

*After the completion of two years’ continuous service

Our Facebook page and website are regularly updated and will give you an excellent idea of what life at Sturry is like every day but we would love to welcome you to visit our school. Please get in touch with the office to arrange a visit!

Our school and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Please note that references will be requested prior to interview, at least one reference must be from your most recent employer.

Candidates who are invited for interview will be required to bring with them photo ID (either a valid driving licence or passport)

Closing Date: 25/11/2021 at 10:00

Interviews: wb 6 Dec (subject to references returned)

Information about the school

Sturry CE Primary School is an outstanding two form entry school on the outskirts of Canterbury, Kent. The school is part of The Stour Academy Trust, a leading multi-academy trust with 8 primary schools across Kent.

Working in a collaborative model, Sturry is part of the Canterbury Hub of the Trust, being the sponsor school, and joins two further Canterbury schools, Water Meadows Primary School and Adisham CE Primary School. All Academies in the Trust share the same core values and ethos; raise standards and address under performance whilst making sure that the children are at the heart of every decision. Through the effective use of Hubs, the Trust’s aim and ambition is to create a network of outstanding schools that thrive through collaboration and interaction.

Join a supportive and collaborative network of staff at The Stour Academy Trust.

Benefits:

Full induction process

Recognised successful NQT programme

Forward thinking work-life balance package

Support from a wealth of experienced staff

Excellent career progression opportunities

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1