Key Person - Maternity

Start Date: 4th January 2022 TBC

Pay: £9.02 - £9.23 depending on qualification

Required: Key Person

Our Nursery is looking for a temporary Key Person for our Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ Nursery. Experience of working within a childcare environment essential. Under the leadership of the Nursery Manager and Room Leader, you will be responsible for the care and education of our children. You should be confident and skilled in working with parents to ensure the children have a happy and stimulating experience. You will be able to use your own initiative but also be able to work as part of a team. Flexibility, reliability and enthusiasm essential.

Hours: 21-35 hours per week.

Qualifications: NVQ Level 3 in childcare desirable. Consideration will be given to those with a NVQ Level 2 in childcare.

Salary range: From £9.02 per hour according to qualifications and experience.

Benefits: Training opportunities in-house and externally. Friendly and supportive working environment.

Additional Information: The position is subject to an enhanced disclosure application to the Disclosure Barring Service (paid for by the Centre), references and childcare disqualification requirements (DfE). Hythe Bay Children’s Centre is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people.

For an application form and further details, or if you would like to pay a visit, please contact Radka (Deputy Manager) or Karla (Administration Officer)

Call: 01303267802

Apply online on Kent Teach

Closing Date: 12/12/2021 at 23:45

Interviews: w/c 13th December 2021

Start date January 2022

Information about the school

Welcome to the Hythe Bay Church of England School and Children's Centre. At this school we strive to switch children onto learning through outstanding education and care. We are a fully extended school and we believe that people of any age who are switched onto learning become confident, creative and connected.

Hythe Bay is a Church of England school, our distinctively Christian character is seen through our ethos, atmosphere and how people are valued. Every aspect of our school life is built around the particular Christian values of love, compassion, tolerance and forgiveness.

We aim to provide children with an education that is creative, broadly based and tailored to meet individual needs. We seek to provide an open and honest atmosphere in which everyone may develop and grow in self-confidence and respect for the people and environment around them.

We are committed to working at the heart of the community in partnership with parents. In a community that places such emphasis on personal relationships, we offer you the challenge of helping to develop a caring environment that will never be complete or final. All our children and adults are learners and it is the sharing of knowledge, skills and attitudes that make this school a special place.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

