Administrative Assistant - Examinations

£17,189 per annum pro rata

18.5 per week

The Role

You will assist with the smooth running of examinations activity for specific awarding bodies, including the administration of student registrations, assessments and examination entries, arranging resources and accommodation, as well as dealing with general day to day operational issues.Other duties will include checking timetables and examination entries, preparation of examination papers, dispatching scripts and coursework, liaising with invigilators and processing result slips and certificates and supporting with cover for the College Reception/Registry function.

What we are looking for

Applications are invited from candidates with a good standard of education to at least NVQ Level 2 in Business Administration or equivalent (including English and Maths).

You will have a working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages and Experience of working in a clerical/administrative environment.Experience of working in a customer service environment and the ability to work on own initiative with minimum supervision are also essential.

As an individual you will be committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults.

Closing Date: 9am, Monday 29 November 2021