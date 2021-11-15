Teaching Assistant

30 hours per week Mon - Fri 8.30am to 3.15pm. Term time only (38 weeks)

Required: As soon as possible

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join this high achieving, popular one form entry school. Based in Battersea, John Burns has a wonderful community spirit that celebrates our diverse population. We are looking for an outstanding individual to be a role model to our children by sharing our vision for “Giving our best and achieving our highest”. The right candidate will have a growth mindset, challenging and inspiring our children through high expectations, both in work and behaviour.

You will need to be pro-active in supporting and engaging pupils in the classroom and during outdoor break times. You need to be kind, flexible, patient and confident about working with young children including those in our Early Years setting.

English and Maths GCSE grade A-C, or equivalent, essential. Candidates selected for interview must bring evidence of their qualifications with them. We would be very happy to receive applications from graduates or NQT’s who have not yet secured a teaching post.

For the right candidate, we can offer:

A supportive learning community including regular coaching, mentoring, modelling and positive feedback

Many and varied opportunities to foster your passions and talents, including teaching groups

Manageable workloads and achievable deadlines

Children who have a love of learning, will ask questions and try their best

Outstanding behaviour

To apply please download the documents including the Application Form from the Wandsworth Council website which can be found via the ‘visit website’ button at the top of this page.

Completed application should be returned to the school either by email office@johnburns.wandsworth.sch.uk or post.

Closing date: Friday 26th November (at noon)

Interviews: Week commencing 29th November 2021

If you have not heard from us by the interview date, please assume that you have been unsuccessful on this occasion.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

This post is subject to a DBS check.

CVs are not accepted.

JOHN BURNS PRIMARY SCHOOL

Wycliffe Road, Lavender Hill, London SW11 5QR

Tel: 020 7228 3857

Fax: 020 7801 0036

Email: office@johnburns.wandsworth.sch.uk

Website: www.johnburns.wandsworth.sch.uk

Headteacher: Brian Grogan